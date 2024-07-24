Nigerian governors are holding crucial talks in Abuja amid heightened tension in the polity over the planned protests

The meeting is the first by the governors since the judgment of the supreme court on LGA financial autonomy

Speaking on the development, Governor Uzodimma maintained that the current administration is not in support of the planned demonstration that will take place on August 1

Governors from the 36 states of the federation are currently convening in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma and other state governors hold closed-door meeting in Abuja. Photo credit: Hope Uzodimma, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

The governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), are meeting at the NGF secretariat in the FCT.

As reported by Channels TV, some of the governors have already started to arrive at the meeting venue.

Governors Lawal Dauda (Zamfara), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), and Alex Otti (Abia) are already present at the venue.

This is as the governors of Enugu, Peter Mbah and Borno state, Babagana Zulum, sent their deputies to represent them.

Under the leadership of the Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the NGF is expected to address issues such as the anticipated nationwide protests, minimum wage, and local government autonomy, among other topics, The Punch reported.

Video: "We are not in support of protest," says Uzodimma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state and chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, said the government is not in support of the planned nationwide protests that will be held on August 1.

Uzodimma, speaking on behalf of the governors elected under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the demonstration is is coming at the wrong time.

Briefing State House correspondents on Wednesday after meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Uzodimma reiterated the stance of the federal government and urged Nigerians to protect the nation’s stability and avoid actions that could worsen economic hardships, Channels TV reported.

“Democracy is about opinion of the people and protest is allowed in a democratic setting but every protest must be reasonably conceived.”

“I think it’s too early at this time in the life of this government for anybody to come out to say he wants to protest. First of all, there have not been any engagements where those who are sponsoring the protest were able to tell us the reasons for the protests,” he stated.

Watch as Uzodimma clarifies position on nationwide protest

Tinubu’s ministers meet over planned protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and ministers met behind closed-door over the planned protests over hunger and economic hardship.

The emergency meeting has over 40 ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet in attendance on Wednesday, July 24.

This is coming a day after President Tinubu urged the youths to shelve their hunger and hardship protests against his administration.

