Amid the crisis that has hindered Rivers governance and development, PDP governors and FCT minister Nyesom Wike are locked in a fresh battle

This is as Wike threatened to instigate crisis in any state whose governor interferes with the politics of Rivers state

Interestingly, there is a possibility of a showdown between the governors and Wike at the planned National Working Committee meeting on Wednesday

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Barring last-minute changes, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum and the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, may be heading for a showdown as the party’s National Working Committee meets on Wednesday, September 4.

Possible showdown between Wike and PDP Governors as NWC meets. Photo credit: Official PDP, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Wike under fire for threatening to burn states

Recall that while speaking during the party’s state congress in Port Harcourt, the capital, on Saturday, August 31, Wike warned PDP governors to stay clear of the party’s affairs in Rivers, threatening to “put fire in their states.”

The minister spoke after the PDP Governors’ Forum, led by Bala Mohammed, called for a review of the party congress results to restore Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership during their convention in Taraba state on August 23.

Reacting, PDP deputy national publicity secretary Ibrahim Abdullahi and other party leaders noted that no single individual had the capacity to terminate the life of the party.

NWC meeting: Wike, PDP govs supporting Fubara may clash

Meanwhile, in a report by The Punch on Tuesday, September 3, the director general of the PDP Governors Forum, Emmanuel Agbo, stated that a meeting to address Wike’s threat was imminent.

“He addressed the governors specifically. The governors will meet and they will take a position. The Secretariat is to convey their (Governors) positions,” he said.

Similarly, the NWC meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, September 4, at Wadata Plaza, the PDP national headquarters in Abuja.

A senior NWC member who pleaded anonymity, disclosed that the party leaders were expected to review and discuss the PDP recently-held ward and state congresses, and governors’ position on Rivers crisis in the upcoming meeting.

“We anticipate that the PDP Governors will contact the NWC to convey their stance on Rivers State and their preferred approach,” the source volunteered.

Read more about Wike, PDP here:

Wike rules out reconciliation with Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wike made his stances known regarding his rift with his political godson and successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike in a media parley on Wednesday maintained that his decision is clear and Fubara would no longer get his support.

The minister explained how he single-handedly fought for Fubara's emergence and said he was more concerned about ensuring he delivers for President Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng