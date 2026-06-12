Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, has donated N1 million to each of the indigenes who were among those evacuated from South Africa to Nigeria

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the CEO of NiDCOM, announced the development during a press conference on Thursday, June 11

The NiDCOM boss also announced other donations from private organisations and government agencies for the embattled Nigerians

Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, has reportedly donated N1 million each to each indigene of the state who was among the first batch of Nigerians evacuated from South Africa amid the growing xenophobic attacks from the neighbouring country.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), announced the development in a press statement on Thursday, June 11.

Governor Hope Uzodimma donates N1m to indigenes evacuated from South Africa

Source: Twitter

According to the NiDCOM boss, corporate organisations and government agencies have donated packages for the new returnees. She also called on other state governors to emulate their Imo counterpart in alleviating the challenges of evacuated Nigerians as they returned to the country.

Below is the full list of the packages:

N100,000 from MTN N50,000 airtime and a starter pack from MTN N1 million to each Imo State indigene from Governor Hope Uzodimma Transportation support from NEMA Financial support from a real estate firm Nigeria's Refugee Commission to follow up on reintegration

Nigerians react as NiDCOM speaks on S/A returnee

However, the video of the NiDCOM boss has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Baba Laughs commended the donations and posited that the economy of Nigeria should be fixed so that Nigerians would not need to run to South Africa:

"Good support from MTN and NEMA. But why do our youths keep running to South Africa? If we fix our economy and insecurity, they won't need hostile lands."

Reactions as Nigerians were evacuated from South Africa Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

LaLekan challenged Lagos state government to follow the same suit:

"You’ll hardly ever see the Lagos State Government, @followlasg, @jidesanwoolu showing up for Lagos indigenes when other states are supporting their own people. It often feels as though the government truly believes Lagos is a 'no man’s land.' Sad."

Segun John said they are not refugee in their country and their rehabilitation should be handled by NEMA:

"They are not refugees. You can’t be a refugee in your country, you can only be internally displaced. NEMA should handle their rehabilitation not Nigeria’s refugee commission reintegrating them."

Hilarity007 said the federal government should be able to give them N5 million each, while criticising the current administration:

"All the billions tinubu is borrowing and spending on things we cannot see or feel, why can't he give each of them 5 million naira to start life afresh in Nigeria? When it comes to buying campaign buses, APC tinubu will have money. Wicked government."

You can see the video of Dabiri-Erewa on X here:

Ghana, Malawi, others repatriate citizens from South Africa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that several African countries have begun evacuating or repatriating their citizens from South Africa following renewed xenophobic violence that triggered widespread attacks on migrants and foreign-owned businesses.

Ghana, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe have all launched evacuation exercises, with hundreds of nationals already returned home amid reports of killings, intimidation and displacement across affected communities.

Authorities say over 1,000 Nigerians have also registered for voluntary repatriation as governments intensify diplomatic and emergency efforts to protect citizens caught up in the ongoing unrest.

Source: Legit.ng