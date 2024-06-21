Governor Usman Ododo has been urged to uphold the rule of law in his quest to erase corruption in Kogi state

A political activist in Kogi state, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, made this call as he condemned the 'unjust' application of state power regarding the EFCC's case against Yahaya Bello

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Comrade Okai urged Ododo to give way for the ‘probe of Yayaya Bello's alleged N80 billion financial crime’

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Kogi state, Lokoja - Political activist Comrade Usman Okai Austin has expressed serious concerns about Governor Usman Ododo's anti-corruption efforts in Kogi state.

Political activist Comrade Okai, Kogi Governor Usman Ododo and ex-Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello. Photo credit: Usman Okai Austin, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo

Source: Facebook

Gov Ododo signs six bills into law in Kogi, activist reacts

On Thursday, June 20, Governor Ododo signed the Kogi state anti-corruption agency and six other bills into law.

Ododo described the laws as peoples’ laws, stressing that the assent to the bills are in line with his promise to lead with transparency, accountability, and the fear of God.

Comrade Okai questions Ododo's corruption fight

In a swift reaction to the development, Okai, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Thursday, questioned the governor’s commitment to fighting corruption.

The activist queried Ododo's anti-corruption fight particularly in light of allegations that he is protecting former Governor Yahaya Bello, who is reportedly under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a scathing critique of the recently enacted Kogi state anti-corruption bill, Okai accused Governor Usman Ododo of hypocrisy and labelled the legislation as a mockery of the entire anti-corruption system.

"The law, which prohibits the EFCC and ICPC from investigating or prosecuting corruption cases involving the state’s assets and finances, has been criticized for undermining transparency and accountability in governance," he said.

Comrade Okai slams Ododo for shielding Yahaya Bello

Speaking further, Comrade Okai highlighted a recent incident where Governor Usman Ododo was reportedly seen accompanying Yahaya Bello to a Sallah celebration in Okene, despite Bello’s alleged involvement in corrupt activities.

This perceived complicity, he noted, has raised concerns about the governor’s true intentions in the fight against corruption and has prompted calls for him to take decisive action to uphold the rule of law.

Buttressing his point, the prominent chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) disclosed that his constant outspoken criticism of Governor Usman Ododo’s anti-corruption stance serves as a reminder of the importance of holding public officials accountable and ensuring that the principles of integrity and transparency are upheld in governance.

Comrade Okai told Legit.ng that:

"It is imperative that Governor Ododo addresses these concerns and takes concrete steps to demonstrate his commitment to combating corruption and promoting good governance in Kogi State.

"Despite his declaration to attack corrupt practices and make it impossible for corruption to thrive, his actions suggest otherwise.

"To genuinely demonstrate his dedication to fighting corruption, Governor Ododo must take concrete steps, such as handing Yahaya Bello over to the EFCC for investigation.

"Until then, his actions will be seen as hypocritical and obstructing the anti-corruption war.

"We urge Governor Ododo to practice what he preaches and take meaningful action against corruption by handing over the wanted Bello, the looter of Kogi State, to the EFCC."

Political activist urges EFCC to act against Bello

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Kogi state political activist, Comrade Usman Okai Austin, faulted the EFCC's delay at the Federal High Court.

He queried the agency's commitment to justice in the ongoing case against former Governor Yahaya Bello.

Okai, in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Wednesday, June 13, urged the EFCC to uphold its integrity, reminding them that the public's trust is at stake.

Source: Legit.ng