Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has accused NNPCL of shrouding its activities in secrecy

Obi attributed the fuel scarcity crisis, endless queues, and untold hardship, to Tinubu's government’s ineptitude

He called for a better level of transparency in NNPCL’s operations, financial dealings, and plans for the future

FCT, Abuja - Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, said Nigerians must stop at nothing to demand transparency in the operations of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)

Obi said the fuel scarcity crisis, endless queues, and untold hardship, are a direct result of the ineptitude of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

Obi said the conflicting reports on subsidy payments have left Nigerians in the dark Photo credit: @PeterObi/@Waspapping

He said the conflicting reports on subsidy payments have left Nigerians in the dark as NNPCL activities appear to be shrouded in secrecy.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @PeterObi on Tuesday, September 3.

The former Anambra governor described NNPCL's claim of "financial constraints" in supplying fuel as bizarre.

“The fuel scarcity crisis, characterized by endless queues, and untold hardship, is a direct result of the government's ineptitude. The $20 billion Dangote Refinery and other Modular Refineries’ struggles to secure crude oil supply and NNPCL's search for outside operators for its refineries are further proof of this administration's gross incompetence. We demand a better level of transparency in NNPCL's operations, financial dealings, and plans for the future.”

Obi urged Nigerians not to stand idly by while Tinubu’s government violates the laws, adding that the people should not rest until they uncover the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

