A Nigerian man who is the only black student in his Japanese class shared a video on TikTok about his experience

In a now-viral video posted via his official account, he explained how he usually answered questions during lectures

Reactions followed the video on the platform as social media users, especially Nigerians, shared their various opinions

A Nigerian student studying in Japan drew attention online after posting footage of his classroom experience.

The clip showed his position as the sole black learner in the room and showed how he participated when lecturers posed questions.

Man speaks about being the only black student in Japanese class. Photo credit: @Patrickanyasi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Black student in Japan shares classroom experience

The video quickly went viral on TikTok and sparked a wave of reactions from viewers.

Identified as @Patrickanyasi on TikTok, the young man recorded himself during a lesson and showed the way he responded whenever the teacher asked for input.

The footage made it clear that he was the only student of African descent among his Japanese classmates.

His approach to answering was captured in detail, giving viewers a glimpse of his classroom lifestyle.

"Answering questions as the only black student in my Japanese class. Black don crack Japan," he captioned the post.

Man shows how he responds to questions as sole black student in Japanese class. Photo credit: @Patrickanyasi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as Nigerian student studying in Japanese shares experience

After the post went viral, reactions poured in from across the platform.

Many Nigerians and other social media users weighed in with their perspectives on the situation.

Some expressed pride and encouragement, while others focused on different aspects of the scene shown in the clip.

Among the comments, a number of netizens questioned the physical arrangement visible in the video.

Their attention was drawn to the noticeable distance between the Nigerian student and the rest of the class.

Observers wanted to understand the reason behind the spacing in the seating layout.

@Luxe Wears Arena asked:

"Why are they distance?"

@favourite asked:

"What’s with the social distancing ?"

@PA Nana Poku said:

"Bro the issue is that you’re even older than the lecturer, they just respect you."

@Dave asked:

"Why are you sitting separately like isolated hope you don't mind me asking."

@Peace Maduka said:

"I feel like hugging you, your mental health is sooo strong, I can't endure this treatment. I will cry all day and quit. Amụọ nwoke ya ɓụrụ nwoke. May God continue to strengthen you."

@monicca.mooi commented:

"The gap do they talk to you? I know Japanese wants to make friends with foreigners, but language can alwys be a problem."

@ØG BRRÎŚTÈR added:

"I got a scholarship to study law at Bologna university in Italy. I would be travelling at July ending. my problem is, I can speak well well but whenever I stand Infront of audience my speaking goes from 8/10 to 0/10. I need help."

See the post below:

Man shares life-changing experience studying abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared how he studied abroad on a fully funded scholarship and described the process as smooth.

He explained that the scholarship removed financial and immigration worries, allowing him to focus on studying.

Source: Legit.ng