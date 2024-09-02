The chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kwara state said it is through dialogue labour can achieve N70,000 minimum wage

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy and international events

Ilorin, Kwara state - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on its leaders across the country to pursue peaceful dialogue with their state governors in the implementation of the new N70,000 minimum wage.

The NLC chairman in Kwara State, Comrade Murtala Olayinka, advised labour leaders across the country to avoid confrontation with the state governors.

Olayinka said labour can achieve a lot through dialogue Photo credit: @NLCHeadquarters

Source: Twitter

Olayinka warned that a combative stance would not secure the welfare of workers in the states.

As reported by The Punch, he stated this while speaking with newsmen in Ilorin, on Monday, September 2.

“You can’t be fighting the government and expect to achieve your aims and objectives. Your sole responsibility is to ensure that the welfare of workers is maximally guaranteed,”

He urged labour leaders to adopt roundtable discussions with the government to accomplish much more for workers.

The labour leader noted that the era of organised labour lamenting and confronting government is over.

“The labour system we are adopting today is one of using common sense and wisdom to manage the affairs of your members in the state. You need to engage in roundtable discussions, or else you will continue to lament, and the era of lamentation is over.”

He added that:

“You have to be part and parcel of the administration by asking questions to know the real situation of things. Through dialogue, you can achieve a lot for your members.”

