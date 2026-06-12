The Adumu-Ama community in the Kula Kingdom has praised the Amanyanabo of the Source for his role in stabilising traditional leadership through the 2024 coronation process

Community leaders used a courtesy visit in Degema to call for stronger collaboration, peace, and unity across Kalabari communities

Dokubo-Asari also condemned the long-term neglect of the Kula Kingdom, urging government intervention and an end to internal disputes

Kula Kingdom - Residents of Adumu-Ama Community in Kula Kingdom have commended the Amanyanabo of the Source (Elem Kalabari, Torusaramapiri), Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari, for his decisive role in the successful coronation of their monarch in 2024.

The community said the intervention helped stabilise leadership structures and strengthened traditional authority within the area.

Dokubo-Asari Raises Alarm Over Neglect of Oil-Rich Kula, Urges Govt to Act on Development Crisis

Source: UGC

Royal visit underscores call for collaboration

The commendation came during a courtesy visit to the Amanyanabo’s residence in Degema, where King (Engr.) Barlow Harrison Adokiye, accompanied by the Amanyanabo of Kula Kingdom, HRH King Sir (Dr.) Kroma Amabibi Eleki, JP, Sara (XIV), led chiefs, women, youths, and community leaders.

The delegation said the visit was aimed at strengthening ties between Adumu-Ama and Elem Kalabari for long-term peace and development.

King Adokiye expressed gratitude for what he called “fatherly guidance and moral support” that helped secure his ascension to the ancestral throne.

Monarchs call for unity and sustainable development

Both monarchs stressed the need for sustained collaboration to address internal divisions and accelerate development across the Kula Kingdom.

They warned that prolonged disputes and chieftaincy-related tensions risk undermining progress in the region.

The Amanyanabo of Kula Kingdom said deeper cooperation with Elem Kalabari would help consolidate peace and restore confidence among communities.

Dokubo-Asari decries neglect, urges government action

In his remarks, Alhaji Mujahid Dokubo-Asari lamented what he described as long-standing neglect and underdevelopment in oil-rich Kula Kingdom in Rivers State despite its contributions to national revenue.

He urged federal, state, and local authorities to urgently address infrastructure deficits and social deprivation affecting the area.

Dokubo-Asari Raises Alarm Over Neglect of Oil-Rich Kula, Urges Govt to Act on Development Crisis

Source: UGC

Dokubo-Asari also blamed internal disunity and repeated leadership disputes for worsening the region’s developmental challenges, calling for reconciliation and an end to litigation over chieftaincy matters.

“There should be an end to litigation… embrace peace for the progress and posterity of Kula Kingdom,” he said.

The visit also featured participation from the National Youth Council of Nigeria, represented by Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo, who joined calls for unity, dialogue, and sustainable development across Kula communities.

Source: Legit.ng