The 10th National Assembly has recorded an unfortunate loss as several members reportedly passed away in the last year.

Isa Dogonyaro, Senator Ubah and Hon. Ekene Adams makes the list of lawmakers who died in one year. Photo credit: Isa Dogonyaro, Hon Adams Abubakar Ekene, Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

As reported by The Punch, the Assembly has recorded the death of five members since its inauguration in June 2023.

While the House of Representatives lost four members, the Senate recorded the death of one influential member.

Their deaths have left a significant void in the legislative body and impacted the lives of their constituents.

Full list: Five lawmakers who have passed away

The full list of the National Assembly members who had died in the last one year are;

1. Abdulkadir Danbuga

Honourable Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, a House of Representative member representing the Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), died on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, after a brief illness.

The Sokoto State-born politician Danbuga is survived by two wives, many children and grandchildren.

2. Isa Dogonyaro

Isa Dogonyaro, the lawmaker representing the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency of Jigawa state, died after a brief illness in Abuja.

Akintunde Rotimi, the spokesperson of the House of Representatives, announced the demise of the lawmaker in a statement on Friday, May 5, 2024.

The APC lawmaker, aged 46 years old, was described as a dedicated legislator who put up utmost commitment to the service of his constituents and the nation.

3. Olaide Akinyemi

Musiliu Olaide Akinremi, a two-term federal lawmaker representing the Ibadan North federal constituency, died at aged 51.

Akinremi's death was confirmed by the leadership of the House in a statement on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

4. Ekene Adams

Honourable Ekene Abubakar Adams, a member of the House of Representatives representing Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna state, on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The federal lawmaker died on July 16, 2024, at 39 after battling ill health.

As reported by Leadership, Adams’ close friend, Mike Obasi, confirmed the death via a WhatsApp message.

Until his demise, Adams was the House Committee on Sports chairman.

5. Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Anambra South Senator Ifeanyi Ubah reportedly died at a London hospital after battling with an undisclosed illness.

Ubah, aged 52, was said to have been receiving treatment before his health condition became worse. He passed away on Saturday morning, July 27, 2024.

Senator Ubah, an influential figure in Anambra politics, who won the election under the YPP in 2023, recently dumped the party for the ruling APC.

Adamawa lawmaker dies in India

In another report, the Adamawa state House of Assembly has lost its member representing the Ganye constituency, Hon Abdulmalik Jauro Musa.

A source close to the lawmaker disclosed that he died in the early hours of Friday, May 24, while receiving medical attention in India.

Abdulmalik Musa was a member of the APC and the deputy minority whip in the House dominated by members of the PDP.

