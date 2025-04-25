Governor Alia explains why he blocked Peter Obi’s planned visit to Benue’s IDP camps, citing security concerns and the need for proper protocols

Alia denies accusations of politicising the IDPs’ plight, stressing his duty to protect the camps and ensure the safety of all involved

The governor calls for better coordination of humanitarian efforts, reaffirming his commitment to addressing the needs of displaced persons in the region

Markurdi, Benue state - Benue state Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has spoken out about his decision to block former Anambra Governor Peter Obi’s planned visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state.

Legit.ng reported earlier that Obi alleged that Governor Alia stopped him from visiting the Internally Displaced Persons' camp in the state on humanitarian grounds.

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue has clarified his decision to prevent Peter Obi from visiting the state's IDPs. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia/@PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In an interview on TVC's Beyond The Headlines, on Thursday, April 24, Alia denied accusations that his actions were politically motivated.

Governor Alia explains why he blocked Peter Obi

The governor also stated that his primary concern was the safety and security of the IDPs, as well as the proper protocols for visits to sensitive areas like the camps.

Alia firmly rejected suggestions that he was politicising the issue, emphasising that his responsibility as the sitting governor was to ensure the safety of the people in the IDP camps, especially given the context of the ongoing violence in the region.

"I can never politicise this issue. I am the one bearing the brunt and the pains of the IDPs in my state. It’s my duty to protect them. I am the one on the ground, feeling the same sorrow and pain as the IDPs," Alia stated.

Gov Alia explains protocol for visits to Benue

Governor Alia outlined his reasons for blocking Obi’s visit, stressing that any visit to such a sensitive area must follow specific protocols.

He expressed concerns over the lack of communication from Obi’s team, highlighting that he, as the sitting governor, was not made aware of the visit and was not consulted.

"If you are coming into someone's state as a very high-profile personality, there are protocols. Your party should know, and I, as the sitting governor, should also be informed. I need to protect the IDPs further, and I must know the intent behind the visit," Alia said.

The governor further elaborated that security measures are critical when dealing with such vulnerable populations, noting that a visit without proper coordination could lead to unintended consequences, Vanguard reported.

"I need to know what kind of aid is being brought to the IDPs. If someone is coming to visit, I need to ensure the safety of everyone involved, and the IDPs are protected," he said.

Alia refutes allegations of blocking humanitarian access

Governor Alia’s refusal to allow Obi’s visit has been met with criticism from his opponents, with some accusing him of limiting access to humanitarian aid in the region.

They also raised concerns about the reported malnutrition and deteriorating conditions in the IDP camps.

However, Alia denied these claims, stating that his priority was ensuring that all humanitarian efforts align with security protocols.

"If he [Obi] was coming to give food, how do I know what kind of food is being provided? There are United Nations protocols in place for any visit to the IDPs, and these protocols must be observed," Alia said.

In his defence, Alia dismissed claims that Obi had not reached out to his office to discuss the visit, stating that there were multiple channels available to make such arrangements.

"If Peter Obi could not reach me, he has a Chief of Staff, SSG, and PPS. They could have communicated with us directly," Alia remarked, clarifying that it was not the duty of his ADC to handle such matters.

Governor Alia stresses importance of humanitarian efforts

Governor Hyacinth Alia has shared the rationale for blocking Peter Obi’s visit to the IDPs in Benue. Photo credit: @HyacinthAlia

Source: Twitter

While maintaining his position on security, Alia also reiterated that he welcomed any genuine efforts to assist the IDPs.

However, he stressed that the priority must always be ensuring the safety and well-being of the people.

"I don’t want anyone politicising the suffering of the IDPs. They are not there for political games – they are in pain, and they need help. I am with them, and I will continue to fight for their well-being," he stated.

See the video:

Tinubu issues fresh directives over Benue, Plateau killings

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, April 23, directed an immediate and comprehensive overhaul of national security strategies.

According to Bayo Onanuga, one of the presidential spokespersons, Tinubu demanded an urgent action to end the escalating violence in Benue, Borno, Plateau and Kwara states.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng