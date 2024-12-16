Army Boss Orders Immediate Probe into Deaths of Okuama Leaders

Nigeria's Defence Chief, Gen. Christopher Musa, has ordered a probe into the deaths of two Okuama leaders, Pa James Oghoroko and Dennis Okugbaye, in military custody

The leaders, arrested with four others following the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama, died within six days of each other while detained

The Defence Headquarters promises transparency, with a report from the 6th Division expected soon to determine the circumstances of the deaths

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has launched an investigation into the deaths of two Okuama community leaders, Pa James Oghoroko and Dennis Okugbaye, while in military detention.

The leaders, Oghoroko, who was the President-General of Okuama, and 81-year-old Okugbaye, the community treasurer, reportedly died within six days of each other after being detained by the military.

Military faces scrutiny over handling of leaders

The circumstances surrounding their deaths have sparked widespread concern.

The duo, along with four others — Professor Arthur Ekpekpo, Chief Belvis Adogbo, Mrs. Mabel Owhemu, and Mr. Dennis Malaka — were arrested during a military operation carried out between August 18 and 20, 2024.

The operation was linked to the killing of 17 soldiers in Okuama on March 14, 2024. The soldiers had been deployed on a peace mission to mediate a land dispute between Okuama and the neighbouring Okoloba community.

CDS orders investigation into Okuama's leaders death

Addressing the issue for the first time, Brigadier General Tukur Gusau, the Director of Defence Information, confirmed that the Chief of Defence Staff had instructed the 6th Division of the Nigerian Army to investigate the deaths.

He emphasized that the military remained committed to transparency in addressing the allegations.

“Over the weekend, allegations surfaced about the deaths of individuals detained in connection with the Okuama incident,” Brigadier General Gusau said during the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee’s end-of-year briefing.

Gusau added that:

“Immediately, the CDS directed the 6th Division to investigate the claims. We are expecting their report by Monday. For now, these are still allegations, but we are determined to uncover the truth. By tomorrow, we will have more details"

Call for accountability mounts

The deaths of Oghoroko and Okugbaye have added to the already tense situation between Okuama and Okoloba communities. The March 14 ambush that claimed the lives of 17 soldiers prompted the military’s increased presence in the area and subsequent arrests.

Civil society groups and community members have called for accountability and an independent inquiry into the deaths. Rights groups argue that the military must ensure that detainees are treated humanely and in accordance with the law.

As the investigation proceeds, the Defence Headquarters has assured the public of its commitment to a thorough and impartial process. The outcome of the probe, expected imminently, will determine the next steps in addressing this deeply troubling development.

12 Okuama residents trapped in forests die

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that no fewer than 12 persons trapped in the forests have reportedly died of starvation, ill health, and snake bites after troops of the Nigerian Army invaded the Okuama-Ewu community in the Ughelli south local government area of Delta state.

According to the leader, the victims ran into the bush after the military invaded the community following the killings of 17 soldiers.

