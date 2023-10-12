Anambra senator, Ifeanyi Ubah has dumped his party, the Young Progressives Party (YPP)

Ubah has become a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nigeria's ruling party

Legit.ng reports that the new APC member is a prominent name when it comes to southeast politics

Awka, Anambra state - Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah representing Anambra South Senatorial District has dumped the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ubah, who had been elected for a second term under the YPP in the previous elections, according to a letter, said his reason for switching parties was due to the insurmountable disagreements within the party, The Punch reported on Thursday, October 12.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (right) has teamed up with the APC. Photo credits: Senator Dr. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah

Source: Facebook

Boost for APC as Ubah joins party

Ubah, however, did not expatiate on the irreconcilable differences, Channels Television noted.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ubah's defection was made formal during plenary at the upper legislative chambers on Thursday.

Thursday's development is seen as a boost for the APC, especially as the party is seeking to further penetrate Nigeria's southeast region.

Ifeanyi Ubah in politics

In 2014, Ubah lost at the 2014 Anambra gubernatorial election under the platform of the Labour Party (LP). On February 24, 2019, the Capital Oil boss was declared the winner of the Anambra South Senatorial elections under the platform of the YPP.

In the following general election in February 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the 52-year-old as the winner of the senatorial election he contested, meaning he kept his seat.

In September 2022, while en route to Nnewi, Ubah was attacked by gunmen in Enugwu-Ukwu - his convoy was shot at; and at least 5 persons, including two policemen, were killed. Ubah survived as the vehicle he was riding in was bulletproof.

Ubah vows to stop sit-at-home

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ubah promised to stop the controversial Monday sit-at-home in his constituency.

Ubah said he would stop the Monday sit-at-home exercise, which "does not sit well with the people", with road shows. The federal lawmaker stated this while addressing vigilantes and community security watch operatives at the Ifeanyi Ubah International Stadium, Nnewi.

Source: Legit.ng