Bolaji Abdullahi, the former Minister of Sports, has officially resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

He announced his resignation through a letter addressed to the PDP ward chairman in Ubadawaki, Kwara state

Abdullahi, who served as the PDP candidate for the Kwara Central senatorial district in 2023, confirmed the resignation on Monday and noted that he is still undecided about his next political move

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Bolaji Abdullahi, a former minister of sports and youth development, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Former sports minister quits the PDP. Photo credit: Bolaji Abdullahi, Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The former minister announced his resignation in a letter dated December 16, and addressed to the PDP ward chairman in Ubadawaki, Kwara state.

Abdullahi confirmed dumping the PDP on Monday, December 16.

As reported by The Cable, Abdullahi noted that he is yet to decide which political platform to pitch tent with.

“The decision of what to do and where to go will be taken in the future that’s left to God,” he said.

In the resignation letter, Abdullahi explained that he reached the “difficult” decision after days of reflection and introspection.

The former minister stated thus:

“I write to formally resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),” the letter reads.

“I have had ample time to reflect, and I have come to the difficult conclusion that this is the only tenable option for me at this time.

“Mr. Chairman, please permit me to express, through you, my gratitude to the leadership of the party for the opportunities that I have had to serve the state and the country on its platform, and for the great moments we have shared.”

Meanwhile, Abdullahi was the PDP candidate for the Kwara central senatorial district election in 2023. He lost the race to Salihu Mustapha of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Read more about defection here:

5 National Assembly members join APC

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson for the PDP National Youth Group, expressed concern over the latest defection of five lawmakers in the National Assembly.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi suggested that the lawmakers should be punished for their decision and their seats in the House of Representatives should be declared vacant.

Four Labour Party lawmakers and PDP chieftain Hon. Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, the daughter of the former governor of Delta state James Ibori, were the lawmakers that defected to the APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng