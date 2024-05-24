The leadership of the Adamawa State House of Assembly has been thrown into mourning following the death of one of its leaders

The House received the news of the passing of a member representing the Ganye constituency, Hon Abdulmalik Jauro Musa

Abdulmalik, a chieftain of the ruling APC, reportedly gave up the ghost while receiving medical attention abroad

An emerging report states that the Adamawa State House of Assembly has lost its member representing the Ganye constituency, Hon Abdulmalik Jauro Musa.

Who is Abdulmalik Musa and how did he die?

As reported by The Nation, a source close to the lawmaker disclosed that he died in the early hours of Friday, May 24, while receiving medical attention in India.

Abdulmalik Musa was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the deputy minority whip in the House dominated by members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A friend of the deceased, Abdurasheed Takai, confirmed the development and said in his tribute:

“May death be a rest to you, Hon Abdulmalik Musa Jauro.”

APC mourns as Adamawa Assembly loses minority whip

Reacting, the state publicity secretary of the APC, Mohammed Abdullahi, in a message madevailbale to jorunalists, expressed shock over Abdulmalik's passing.

The party stated:

“It is with a heavy heart and total submission to the Will of Allah (SWT) that we write to extend our heartfelt condolences to his immediate family, colleagues in the House of Assembly, friends, well-wishers and the entire APC family in Ganye Local Government Area.”

Mourning as Kano assembly lawmaker dies at 59

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported earlier that Kano House of Assembly member Halilu Kundila had reportedly died.

The deceased, who represented Shanono/Bagwai state constituency on the platform of the APC, gave up the ghost in his sleep in his residence on Saturday night, family sources said.

The family informed the 59-year-old fell sick before his death that night, leaving behind four wives and 17 children. Mourners paid glowing tributes to the lawmaker who distributed palliatives to his constituents last week.

