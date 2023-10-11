A federal lawmaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abdulkadir Jelani Danbuga, has been declared dead

The Sokoto State-born politician died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 11, after a brief illness

He represented the Isa-Sabon Birni federal constituency under the flagship of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

As reported by Daily Trust, the Sokoto State-born politician was confirmed dead by his colleague in the state parliament Aminu Almustapha.

The last moments of Hon Danbuga

Al-Mustapha said Hon. Danbuga died in the early hours of Wednesday at about 12:30 a.m in the midnight.

Al-Mustapha stated that the federal lawmaker died after a brief illness, which he did not mention.

He revealed that Danbuga had been admitted to the hospital less than 24 hours before his tragic demise.

When asked about the burial rites and the state of the deceased corpse, Al-Mustapha said:

“His remains would be taken to the National Mosque for the bathing ritual, after which it would be flown to Sokoto for burial around 11 a.m.”

Danbuga is survived by two wives, many children and grandchildren.

