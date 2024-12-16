Governor Abba Yusuf has appointed six new commissioners that will serve in Kano state government

Although their portfolios were not highlighted by Governor Yusufs has forwarded the names of the commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation

This move by the governor follows a major cabinet reshuffle and the sacking of five previous commissioners

Kano state - Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has approved the appointment of six new commissioners.

Kano governor nominates six new commissioners to serve in his government. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf

Source: Facebook

He forwarded the six names to the State House of Assembly as commissioner-nominees.

The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, disclosed this on Monday, December 16, while reading the governor’s letter on the floor of the House.

The six new commissioner-nominees

As reported by The Punch, the commissioner nominees include:

1- Alh. Shehu Wada Sagagi

2- Alh. Abdulkadir Abdulsalam (AG)

3- Ibrahim A. Waiya

4- Dr. Isma’il Danmaraya

5- Dr Ghaddafi Sani Shehu

6- Dr. Dahir M. Hashim

Legit.ng understands that this appointment came a few days after Governor Yusuf sacked no less than five commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle.

The governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, also announced the sacking of the SSG and scrapping of the office of the Chief of Staff at a press conference on Thursday, December 12.

According to Dawakin-Tofa, the governor's move was to realign his administration for better performance and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Kano.

Read more related articles about Kano state

Shura Council: Yusuf makes 46 new appointments

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf, appointed Professor Shehu Galadanci as the chairman of the Shura Council.

Governor Yusuf on Friday, December 13, also appointed Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen to serve as vice chairman of the council.

Yusuf also announced the composition of the Kano state Shura Council. The council comprises 46 distinguished members.

