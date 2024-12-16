Breaking: Nigerian Gov Appoints 6 New Commissioners After Cabinet Shake-Up, Full List Emerges
- Governor Abba Yusuf has appointed six new commissioners that will serve in Kano state government
- Although their portfolios were not highlighted by Governor Yusufs has forwarded the names of the commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation
- This move by the governor follows a major cabinet reshuffle and the sacking of five previous commissioners
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Kano state - Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has approved the appointment of six new commissioners.
He forwarded the six names to the State House of Assembly as commissioner-nominees.
The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore, disclosed this on Monday, December 16, while reading the governor’s letter on the floor of the House.
The six new commissioner-nominees
As reported by The Punch, the commissioner nominees include:
1- Alh. Shehu Wada Sagagi
2- Alh. Abdulkadir Abdulsalam (AG)
3- Ibrahim A. Waiya
4- Dr. Isma’il Danmaraya
5- Dr Ghaddafi Sani Shehu
6- Dr. Dahir M. Hashim
Legit.ng understands that this appointment came a few days after Governor Yusuf sacked no less than five commissioners in a major cabinet reshuffle.
The governor's spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, also announced the sacking of the SSG and scrapping of the office of the Chief of Staff at a press conference on Thursday, December 12.
According to Dawakin-Tofa, the governor's move was to realign his administration for better performance and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of Kano.
Shura Council: Yusuf makes 46 new appointments
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Yusuf, appointed Professor Shehu Galadanci as the chairman of the Shura Council.
Governor Yusuf on Friday, December 13, also appointed Professor Muhammad Sani Zahraddeen to serve as vice chairman of the council.
Yusuf also announced the composition of the Kano state Shura Council. The council comprises 46 distinguished members.
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor)