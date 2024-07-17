Promate Elijah Ayodele has shared prophecies concerning the Edo and Ondo state governorship elections scheduled for September and November 2024

The cleric said the PDP will not retain its seat in Edo after the election, adding that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will overcome all odds to remain in power in Ondo

Ayodele also predicted that there would be high level of corruption under President Bola Tinubu's administration

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, has shared some predictions about the upcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

He stated that the People's Democratic Party (PDP) can only win if it negotiates with the ruling party, as nobody will vote for it independently.

Primate Ayodele predicts winners of Edo and Ondo governorship elections. Photo Credit: @GovernorObaseki, @primate_ayodele, @LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Twitter

Edo poll: Labour Party gets fair prediction

According to , the cleric also predicted that the Labour Party could spring a surprise if they put their house in order.

He also said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has what it takes to win the election.

Ayodele prophesied that the current governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, would win and retain his seat, but noted his first term would be better than his second.

He advised other candidates in Ondo state to concede defeat and support Aiyedatiwa's re-election.

Pray for your governors - Ayodele tells Nigerians

Primate Ayodele also urged Nigerians to pray for the good health of the country's governors.

He also predicted that there would be high level of corruption in President Tinubu's cabinet and advised that all his cabinet members should leave office at the end of his first term.

Ayodele's prediction is coming two months to the much-anticipated guber election in Edo state and four months to that of Ondo state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) earlier scheduled the Edo election for September and fixed that of Ondo for November.

Ondo elections: LP candidate promises N200k minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Labour Party governorship candidate in Ondo state, Ayodele Olorpledgedhas, pledged to implement N120,000 minimum wage if elected.

Olorunfemi said the decision to implement N120,000 as the minimum wage in the state was to increase workers' productivity.

