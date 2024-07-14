INEC has announced vacancies for ad-hoc staff for the forthcoming governorship elections in Ondo and Edo states

According to INEC, the openings available for ad-hoc staff are SPOs, POs, APOS, RATECHs and RAC managers

The electoral commission then placed restrictions on candidates who were political party members, expressed a preference for any candidate in the election and did not stay in the selected states

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the opening of the Ad-Hoc Staff positions for the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states.

The available positions include Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs), Presiding Officers (POs), Assistant Presiding Officers (APOS), Registration Area Technicians (RATECHs), and RAC Managers.

INEC announces fresh position for ad-hoc in Edo and Ondo governorship elections Photo Credit: @inecnigeria

How to apply for INEC ad-hoc staff

According to the electoral commission, interested applicants can register their interest through the INECPRES platform, which will be open from Monday, July 15th, to Monday, August 19th, 2024, at 12 midnight.

INEC said applicants using a laptop or desktop can apply via http://pres.inecnigeria.org, while Nigerians who want to apply via their Android phones can visit https://inecpres-app.com.

To be eligible to serve as Ad-Hoc staff for the Edo and Ondo governorship elections, applicants must meet the following criteria: They must not be members of a political party, must not have expressed support for any candidate or party, and must reside in the selected state (except for Registration Area Technicians, RATECHs).

When in Edo and Ondo governorship elections?

The Ondo and Edo governorship elections are upcoming elections in Nigeria, scheduled to take place in September and November 2024, respectively. The elections have generated significant interest and attention, with various political parties and candidates vying for the top seats in both states. The elections are expected to be highly contested, with issues such as economic development, infrastructure, and security taking centre stage in the campaigns.

INEC has announced its readiness to conduct free, fair, and credible elections in both states. The commission has begun recruiting ad-hoc staff and has assured Nigerians of its commitment to ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

See INEC's statement about the opening here:

