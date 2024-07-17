Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church has prophesied that there will be disagreement between President Bola Tinubu and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

According to Ayodele, Tinubu has bought the governors, and they will support the second-term ambition of the president

The cleric revealed that there will be a high of corruption in the Tinubu cabinet and urged the president to dissolve his cabinet after his first tenure

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, has released fresh prophecies about President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The cleric also speaks on the president's relationship with the governor, adding that Tinubu can win the second term on a platter of gold.

Primate Ayodele predicts fight between Tinubu and Buhari Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @primate_ayodele, @MBuhari

According to Daily Independent, Ayodele has made some prophecies about the Tinubu administration. He says all cabinet members should exit Tinubu's administration in his first term. He warns of high-level corruption in the cabinet and the influence of cabals that will corrupt the system.

Tinubu, governors will parley - Primate Ayodele prophesies

According to Ayodele, opposition governors will ultimately support Tinubu, as he has a strong grip on political manoeuvring. He believes that Tinubu has already secured the loyalty of many governors through various means, making them unlikely to oppose him in his quest for a second term.

Ayodele notes that the opposition governors are not truly opposed to Tinubu but are part of the ruling party.

Primate Ayodele predicts fight between Tinubu, Buhari

He predicts a confrontation between the Buhari and Tinubu governments. He advises Tinubu to engage in dialogue to prevent protests, which can potentially seize power and disrupt the economy.

Primate Ayodele emphasizes the importance of dialogue, warning that protests can have far-reaching consequences, lasting up to 300 hours and potentially destabilizing the economy.

Overall, Ayodele's predictions suggest a complex political landscape, with Tinubu holding significant influence and opposition governors ultimately falling in line with his agenda. He urges Tinubu to prioritize dialogue to avoid unrest and maintain stability.

Primate Ayodele predicts Ondo, Edo governorship election outcome

Legit.ng earlier reported that Promate Elijah Ayodele has shared prophecies concerning the Edo and Ondo state governorship elections scheduled for September and November 2024.

The cleric said the PDP will not retain its seat in Edo after the election, adding that Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will overcome all odds to remain in power in Ondo.

Ayodele also predicted that there would be high level of corruption under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

