The PDP has accused the APC Edo governorship candidate, Monday Okpebholo, of presenting a fake voter card to INEC

According to PDP, the APC and Okpebholo are not eligible to contest the September 21, 2024, Edo State governorship election

The PDP alleged that the APC submitted to INEC a blurred and unreadable voter card purporting to be that of Okpebholo

Benin City, Edo state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Edo state, Senator Monday Okpebholo, is not a registered voter, hence, he is out of the race,

The PDP said this was discovered by checks in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

This was disclosed on the PDP X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @OfficialPDPNig on Friday, July 12.

“The alarming discovery that the APC candidate allegedly presented a fake voter card in his Form EC9 submitted to INEC is a self-inflicted blow which clearly and irredeemably signals the end of the road for the APC and its candidate in the 2024 Edo State Governorship election.”

The PDP alleged that the APC submitted to INEC a blurred and unreadable voter card purporting to be that of Okpebholo.

According to the statement, the discovery is a clear implication is that any vote cast for the APC in the September 21, 2024 governorship election would be a void vote and effort in futility.

“Without remedy, the APC and its candidate, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, @m_akpakomiza are not eligible to contest the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election by virtue of the express provisions of Section 182 (1)(j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 114 (g) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Section 467 of the Criminal Code Act.”

