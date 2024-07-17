The Labour Party has lost an influential party chieftain to the ruling All Progressives Congress

Comrade Isaac Balami, the former number three man of Peter Obi's campaign organisation has returned to the APC

Giving reasons for his decision, Balami said he had thought that LP had all it takes to take over Nigeria but was amazed by Tinubu's one-year in office performance

On Wednesday, July 17, an aviation expert and youth activist, Comrade Isaac Balami, dumped the Labour Party (LP) and returned to his former party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Balami, a former national deputy campaign manager for Obi/Datti in the 2023 presidential election, announced his decision at a media parley in Abuja on Wednesday.

Balami gives reason for returning to APC

As reported by The Nation, Balami recalled why he dumped APC ahead of the last presidential elections.

He stated that it was only reasonable to revisit his decisions after the mess he encountered in the LP compared to the one year of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, ThisDay reported.

The former national president for Aircraft Pilots and Engineers said Tinubu has shocked him in just one year in office with regard to the Muslim-Muslim ticket which he vehemently opposed.

According to him:

”Tinubu has so far empowered more Christian northerners and other Muslim ethnic nationalities since Nigeria returned back to Democracy. There is nothing that trips me like equity and fairness.”

He said no president has ever worked with the middle belt like Tinubu, highlighting areas the administration has done well, including appointing credible Nigerians with more emphasis on equity.

