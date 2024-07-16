Labour Party governorship candidate in Ondo state Ayodele Olorunfemi has promised to implement a N120,000 minimum wage if elected

Ayodele Olorunfemi, the Labour Party's governorship candidate in Ondo State, has promised to implement a minimum wage of N120,000 for workers if elected.

He believes that well-paid workers are more productive than poorly paid ones.

Minimum Wage: How much Labour Party will pay?

During their campaign, the party had promised a minimum wage of N80,000, but due to the current economic situation, they have increased it to N120,000.

Olorunfemi is confident that the state can afford this minimum wage and plans to engage more workers to improve productivity and increase the state's Internally Generated Revenue.

He believes motivating workers will lead to more wealth entering the state.

The candidate also plans to construct a dry port in Ondo State to reduce traffic inflow into Lagos and boost business and the economy.

Ondo poll: How LP plan to create dry port

He said he is working with the Alaba International Market Association in Lagos to establish a dry port at Ore and a large international market.

This project aims to decongest the Alaba International Market in Lagos and reduce traffic inflow.

Olorunfemi's administration prioritizes the construction of the dry port as its first agenda.

He is confident that this project will boost the economy and improve the lives of workers in Ondo State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled the Ondo state governorship election for November 2024, two months after a similar election would have been held in Edo state.

