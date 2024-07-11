President Bola Tinubu has commended the judgment of the Supreme Court judgment granting full autonomy

Tinubu said his administration believes that it is the best way to take government to the people at the grassroots, and it is now left to council leaders to deliver quality governance

The president added that the people at the grassroots can now hold their local government chairmen accountable, adding that what is sent to them will be published

Aso-Rock, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to affirm the constitutional rights of local governments, stating that it is a historic victory for the country's federal system.

Tinubu believes that ineffective local government administration has hindered Nigeria's progress, and it is now up to local council leaders to ensure that citizens benefit from people-oriented service delivery.

Tinubu speaks after Supreme Court judgment on LG autonomy Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

According to a statement from the presidency, shortly after the judgment on Thursday, July 11, the President instituted the suit to ensure that only elected local officials controlled the people's resources, which provided relief to Nigerians.

He vowed that his administration will publicise what is sent to local government accounts and that the people at the grassroots will not hold their council chairpersons accountable.

The judgement affirms that legitimate means can be used to restructure the country and economy, making Nigeria a better and fairer society for all.

Tinubu notes that the emasculation of local governments has hindered the provision of essential amenities, including road construction, security, and public goods.

He commends the Attorney-General of the Federation for his efforts and reaffirms his commitment to protecting the principles of the charter governing citizens and government.

Tinubu believes that this decision will enhance Nigeria's federal system, leading to a more efficient and performance-driven governance system that works for every Nigerian.

The statement reads in part:

"This country belongs to all of us. By virtue of this judgement, our people - especially the poor - will be able to hold their local leaders to account for their actions and inactions. What is sent to local government accounts will be known, and services must now be provided without excuses."

Read the full statement here:

Source: Legit.ng