The governor of Rivers state will decide the tenure extension of the embattled local government chairmen in the state

The 20 LGA chairmen's fate will be decided by Governor Fubara who earlier cautioned them of their actions towards his government after they pledged loyalty to Nyesom Wike

Legit.ng reports that the FCT minister Wike and Fubara are at loggerheads over the leadership of the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state will decide the fate of the chairman of the state's 23 local government areas today, Monday, June 17.

FCT Minister and former Rvers governor Nyesom Wike and Rivers Governor Sim Fubara. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

According to reports, June 17 marks the end of the three-year tenure for elected LGA chairmen, a milestone documented in the state’s Local Government Law.

As reported by Channels TV, the day has become a flashpoint for political turmoil, largely due to the escalating feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, now the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Governor Siminalayi Fubara at a function recently reminded the council chairmen that their days in office are numbered.

However, political watchers expect him to decide on the chairmanship of the 23 local government areas.

How the chairmen offended Fubara

Recall that the Association of LGAs of Nigeria (ALGON), the Rivers state chapter, accused Governor Fubara of withholding funds meant to be released for the 23 LGAs in the state.

The local government chairmen, Governor Fubara's move has denied them the ability to perform their administrative function as the third tier of government.

The ALGON chairmen then seconded the call by Tony Okocha, the APC chairman caretaker committee in the state. Okocha had earlier called on the state assembly to commence the impeachment proceedings of Governor Fubara.

This happened after a viral video surfaced online on Friday, April 12, 2024, showing the LG chairmen declaring support for both the PDP and the APC, confirming Wike's loyalty to Tinubu's government in Rivers state.

LG chairmen crisis: Pro-Wike lawmaker warns Fubara

Following the expiration of the LG chairmen's tenure, the 27-members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike, have vowed to resist any attempt by Governor Fubara to install caretaker members in the 23 LGAs of the state.

As reported by The Punch, the pro-Wike Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, spoke in Port Harcourt on Friday, June 14. He warned Fubara, not to send names of caretaker committees to the House to fill vacant positions in the LG councils, saying it would not be accepted.

Fubara threatens to sack LG chairmen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Siminalayi Fubara barred heads and officials of the 23 local government areas from appearing before the Rivers state house of assembly.

The Director of Information and Communications for Chairman Local Government Service Commission, Ebirieneuket Nteile C, disclosed this in an online circular on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Fubara warned that any chairman who appears before the Pro-Nyesom Wike lawmakers will be sacked.

Source: Legit.ng