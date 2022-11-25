The Osun state Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has reacted to the last-minute employment of 30 permanent secretaries

Adeleke has vowed to sack the civil servants employed by the outgoing Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Monday, November 28

Adeleke maintained that such appointments at this last minute indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service

Following the appointment of 30 new permanent secretaries by Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Thursday, November 24, the state governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke has vowed to sack the appointed civil servants on Monday, November 28.

Vanguard reported that Governor Oyetola approved and installed 30 senior civil servants as permanent secretaries on Thursday while Adeleke is due to be inaugurated as the State Governor on Sunday, November 27.

Adeleke threatens to sack Oyetola's newly appointed civil servants. Photo credit: Osun State Government

Source: Facebook

He said:

“I have said, we are a non-partisan organisation; we don’t talk about politics here and that has held us together, bound us together for all these years.

“We didn’t discuss who to vote for, but the body language of the entire members tells me that we should look inwards since we have a Yoruba man there.

Adeleke reacts

In a quick reaction to the appointment, Adeleke, in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, threatened that any of the appointed civil servants that concedes to the appointment will be sacked by Monday, November 28.

The statement reads,

“Any Coordinating Director who accept a permanent Secretary appointment from outgoing Governor Gboyega Oyetola will exit the service from November 28th, Osun State Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke has warned.”

Source: Legit.ng