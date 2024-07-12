The Lagos State House of Assembly has invited the Attorney-General to clarify the Supreme Court judgement on local governments, seeking to understand the implications for the state

The lawmakers also commended the police for a successful operation against kidnappers and encouraged the creation of state police

They also applauded the First Lady's initiative to promote subsistence agriculture and food sufficiency

The Lagos state House of Assembly has invited the state's Attorney-General, Mr. Lawal Pedro, to provide clarity on the recent Supreme Court judgement regarding local governments in Nigeria.

The lawmakers aim to understand the implications of the apex court's decision on the Constitution and the management of local government funds, Tribune reported.

The Supreme Court ruled that the 774 local government councils should receive funds directly from the Federal Government and manage them independently, declaring allocations to caretaker committees illegal.

Ruling after a voice vote by lawmakers at plenary on Thursday, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, ruled:

"There is a need for us to seek clarification and understanding of this judgement. It will be good to invite the Attorney-General to brief us and give his understanding so that we do not run foul of the judgement."

The Lagos state House of Assembly seeks to ensure they are in compliance with the judgement.

In other developments, the lawmakers commended the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade, for a successful operation that eliminated nine kidnappers in the state.

They also called for the creation of state police to support the federal police system.

Additionally, the House applauded the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for promoting subsistence agriculture and encouraging Nigerians to have gardens in their homes, aiming to achieve food sufficiency.

The Speaker, Obasa, emphasized the need for stakeholders to work together to ensure the safety and well-being of residents in Lagos state.

