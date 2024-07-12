President Bola Tinubu's Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has said that the Supreme Court's ruling on financial autonomy for local governments takes immediate effect.

The Supreme Court ruled that state governors have been abusing their powers by withholding funds meant for local governments and ordered the federal government to withhold allocations to LGAs governed by unelected officials.

Fagbemi stated that the judgment is a significant development, dubbing it the "local government emancipation judgment" as it frees local governments from the control of state governors.

He urged local government officials to see the judgment as an opportunity to develop their areas and warned that failure to comply with the judgment will have consequences.

The Attorney General's statement comes after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, indicating that the federal government is committed to implementing the Supreme Court's ruling.

The judgment is seen as a significant step towards empowering local governments and ensuring their financial autonomy, which is expected to have a positive impact on grassroots development in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng