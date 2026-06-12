Former Nigerian actress Mimi Chioma has called out veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo over an unpaid debt

The Media personality opened up on what transpired between them and how the actor reportedly duped her

She also gave an account of how her colleague Uche Ogbodo warned her about Kanayo, leaving many to react

Former Nigerian actress, Mimi Chioma, has openly accused veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo (popularly known as KOK) of failing to pay for items he allegedly purchased from her shop.

Speaking out, Mimi Chioma revealed that the actor took several foreign outfits she brought back to sell in Nigeria without settling the bill:

Actress sparks controversy after making allegations against Kanayo O Kanayo. Credit: @ucheogodo, @kanayookanayo

Source: Instagram

“KOK came to my shop and packed so many things, including boxers, singlets, shoes, suits, everything he took was around N550K. And they are imported wears from abroad; they are all quality outfits.”

She further alleged that her colleague, actress Uche Ogbodo, had warned her about KOK’s intentions:

“ When I told Uche Ogbodo what KOK did, she spoiled his name for me, and said KOK no be better person.”

In her social media post, Mimi Chioma also shared her account details, urging the actor to pay up:

“@kanayo.o.kanayo pay me my money to avoid trouble, Ikechukwu Ngerem 8037109736 this the account details.”

The former actress also linked her ongoing feud with Mercy Johnson to her encounter with KOK, claiming he dismissed her complaints about Mercy.

Watch her speak below:

Netizens react to allegations on KOK

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

papa9ja said:

"As a producer, I think you wanted to use him, and he used u first 😮 because what he bought from u has no connection with the movie u wanted to produce. You should have collected money for your clothes and shoes that he picked, and then you would have asked him for his artist fee, negotiate and pay him, give him script and tell him date of shoot and location. Normalise separating business and familiarity. Always pay people no matter how close they are to u... even if u can't pay them what they charge, ask them to help u reduce the fee, but paying is important. I come in peace 🥂✌🏻."

chinenye5805 said:

"I love ur braveness u are just like me i believe u."

vickie_d_realtor said:

"You look amazing."

funky1040 said:

"Am not understanding you how come everyone offended you abi there is something you are not telling us everyone cannot be evil to you."

afropolitanfashionstore said:

"I met him once when a movie was shot in my house. He seemed so cool. Chai. It is well."

solidminerals said:

"You can settle this issue without coming to social media. You both are igbos....kok is a legend let's Cherish our own."

ifeanyivally said:

"KOK is from Mbaise, this is their lifestyle."

ifeomachigbogwu said:

"Wow, this is not nice to hear at all. So sorry for all you passed through. People may not believe you but it's your experience/story; you own it. I just pray that the balm of Gilead himself will soothe you. Ndo. Jisike inugo? Plenty hugs!"

rechy_1515 said:

"Can we move past this already… enough of this name calling abeg … .these issues are longest time."

Actress goes public with claims about Kanayo O Kanayo. Photo: kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo ignites debate about polygamy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo sparked fiery reactions with his opinion about polygamy and African culture.

Kanayo, who in the past argued that monogamy was an imported culture destroying the rich cultural fibre of Africans, reshared a clip from his 2025 chat with Isbea U on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast.

The actor claimed that many men have one wife not as a result of their preferences, but because of the public opinions of their religious leaders, like pastors and Reverend Fathers.

Source: Legit.ng