Tinubu emphasises the importance of constructive criticism for democratic governance in Nigeria

The President calls for transparent and peaceful elections in Ekiti and Osun states

Youth are encouraged to actively participate in Nigeria's development and future

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has encouraged Nigerians to continue scrutinising his administration, saying constructive criticism remains a vital pillar of democratic governance.

Speaking during his Democracy Day address, the President stressed that citizens should freely express disagreement with government policies while maintaining confidence in the country's future.

Tinubu Mentions What Nigerians Must Not Do While Criticising Him

Source: Twitter

“Criticise me, disagree with me, but never stop believing in Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

Tinubu: Democracy thrives on accountability

The President described democratic institutions as essential safeguards for the nation, noting that their responsibility includes questioning authority and protecting constitutional principles, Punch reported.

Addressing lawmakers, judicial officers, journalists and civil society groups, he said:

“To our National Assembly, Judiciary, the Press, and Civil Society: you are the guardrails of our republic.”

Tinubu emphasised that democracy is strengthened through accountability, public engagement and informed debate rather than unquestioning support for those in power, Channels Television reported.

Tinubu calls for credible elections

Looking ahead to upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, the President urged electoral stakeholders to ensure transparent and peaceful polls.

“I urge INEC, security agencies, and all parties to ensure these polls are peaceful and credible. Democracy fails when citizens doubt the process,” he stated.

Tinubu also addressed the country's youth, encouraging them to remain committed to national development despite existing challenges.

“Nigeria is your home and your future. Build here, code here, work here, and vote here,” he said.

The President further commended security agencies, traditional rulers, religious leaders and community stakeholders for their contributions to peace and national stability, adding that collective effort remains crucial to Nigeria’s progress.

Tinubu renames Kaduna Petroleum Institute

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the renaming of the Institute of Petroleum Studies in Kaduna in honour of the late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, recognising his role in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

The announcement was made during the President’s Democracy Day address, where he paid tribute to key figures who contributed to the country’s return to democratic governance.

Source: Legit.ng