Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has announced the suspension of the Machina LGA's chairman, Idrissa Mai Bukar Machina

Idrissa Mai Bukar Machina was suspended with immediate effect and has been directed to hand over to his deputy

The governor's decision was said to be in line with Section 2 of the Local Government Law 2019, as amended

Damaturu, Yobe - Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has suspended Idrissa Mai Bukar Machina, the Chairman of Machina Local Government Area, due to misconduct and insubordination.

The suspension is immediately effective, and the Chairman has been directed to hand over the council's affairs to the Vice Chairman.

Governor Buni sacked Machina LG chairman Photo Credit: Mai Mala Buni

Source: Twitter

According to Daily Independent, The Governor's decision was made in the exercise of his powers under Section 2 of the Local Government Law (as amended) 2019. The suspension is pending further directives, and the Governor's action is to maintain order and discipline in the local government council.

Buni is a second-term governor on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu drags governors to court over LG autonomy

This came amid calls for local government autonomy in the country. President Bola Tinubu-led federal government has taken legal action to that effect.

The Federal Government has taken legal action against the 36 state governors, seeking full autonomy for local governments in Nigeria. The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Lateef Fagbemi, filed the suit on behalf of the FG, arguing that the governors' actions in administering local government funds are unconstitutional. The FG is seeking a court order to stop governors from unilaterally dissolving elected local government executives and to ensure direct funding of local governments from the Federation Account.

The FG's suit also asks the court to prohibit governors from constituting caretaker committees to run local governments, deemed unlawful and unconstitutional. Furthermore, the FG is seeking an injunction to prevent governors from receiving or spending funds meant for local governments unless a democratically elected system is in place. The Supreme Court has reserved judgment on the matter, with the date for the ruling yet to be announced.

What governors can pay

Legit.ng earlier reported that the minimum wage drama between the governors and organised labour concerning the N60,000 proposed by the federal government has continued to elicit reactions.

Weighing into the issue, Okanlawon Gaffar, a lawyer, told Legit.ng that a uniform minimum wage is unhealthy for state governments.

The legal practitioner said each state should be able to determine its minimum wage based on its capacity and internal revenue.

Source: Legit.ng