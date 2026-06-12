A Babcock University fresh graduate has celebrated his academic feat as he finally became a medical doctor against all odds

The medical doctor, who desired to study at the University of Ibadan, shared his inspiring story on X, revealing that his visa was denied six times

The young man recounted how he retook the UTME and told God he wanted to score 300, but ended up getting 301 in the exam

Dr Emmanuel Owolabi, from Ondo State, has become a medical doctor as he graduated from Babcock University, Ilisan Remo, after years of studying.

Celebrating his academic achievement on X, Dr Emmanuel narrated how he became a medical doctor against all the challenges and setbacks he had.

A Babcock University graduate discloses that his visa was denied six times. Photo Credit: (@_emmaco4real_)

Source: Twitter

Babcock University medical doctor's inspiring story

In a lengthy tweet on X, Dr Emmanuel, who graduated as the best student in his secondary school in Ondo State in 2017, revealed that he was not born with a golden spoon and was raised by his dutiful and sacrificial mother.

Dr Emmanuel narrated how his dream of studying at the University of Ibadan was shattered, despite scoring 266 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He further disclosed that his visa applications were unsuccessful on six attempts, as he tried to study overseas, when he experienced setbacks in his local academic pursuit.

His story partly read:

"Honestly, this journey did not begin in medical school. It began long before then in a humble home, with intentional parenting, sacrifice, resilience, and faith.

"I was not raised with a golden spoon, but I was raised by a mother who would rather spend her last strength and resources investing in her child’s future. That alone shaped me deeply.

"In 2017, I graduated as the best graduating student from my secondary school in Ondo State. Like many ambitious students then, I had one dream: the University of Ibadan. I scored 266 in UTME and confidently wrote the post UTME examination believing admission was certain. When the result came out, I had failed.

"Till today, I still do not fully understand it. I appealed the result because I genuinely believed something was wrong. But life moved on.

"People advised me to move elsewhere. I reluctantly accepted OAU pre degree, still hoping medicine would eventually happen. During that period, I learned resilience, adaptation, and survival. Eventually, I gained admission to study Agricultural Economics, a course I actually loved because I already had a background passion for agriculture and entrepreneurship.

"But deep down, medicine never completely left my heart.

"I still walked around OAU College of Medicine sometimes, telling myself, “Maybe someday.”

"Then came another dream: studying abroad.

"That dream collapsed too.

"I wrote international examinations, got scholarships, attended visa interviews across Lagos and Abuja, and was denied visas six different times..."

A Babcock University medical doctor has shared his touching story. Photo Credit: (@_emmaco4real_)

Source: Twitter

See his tweet below:

Babcock University graduate hailed online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Babcock University graduate's tweet below:

@notorious_zaddy said:

"Congratulations. Please can you link me up with the person who sewed your scrub."

@thislekayy said:

"Your story is inspiring and we have similar stories, only that mine will be told in a few more years. congratulations doctorr."

@dedotun_law said:

"Congratulations, man. You were one year ahead of me in secondary school."

@omeiyon said:

"Congratulations, Dr. Emmanuel Owolabi Your journey is a reminder that persistence always pays off. It was a privilege to witness your leadership, sir, and I am even more excited to see the impact you will make in the medical field. I am proud to know you our Presido."

@retroman_yila said:

"Congratulations, my brother! One line from this piece will stay with me: “We may be in the same class, but we’re not in the same class.” It’s a reminder that every life is uniquely designed and our experiences shape us into the people we’re meant to become."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Babcock University medical graduate had gone viral for graduating with 10 distinctions.

Babcock University graduate who left bank job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Babcock University graduate who quit her bank job had shared her story.

Nine years ago, Busayo graduated from Babcock University with a master's degree in finance, and she admitted that it helped shape her into the woman and entrepreneur she is today.

In a Facebook post on May 23, Busayo, who had a bachelor's degree in marketing from the same institution, stated that she got a bank job at First Bank after her master's programme, through her father, but left the job after six months. Bab

Source: Legit.ng