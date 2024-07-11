LG Autonomy: El-Rufai Drops Cryptic Message on Supreme Court Judgment
- Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has made a cryptic comment on the Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to local governments in Nigeria
- El-Rufai quotes a tweet from the presidency that summarized the judgment of the apex court and says it is God who gives and takes
- The former governor's comment came at a time when he was having a political battle with his successor in Kaduna state, Uba Sani
Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to 774 local governments in Nigeria.
The former governor made the cryptic comment while reacting to the summary of the court judgment, which Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, explained.
Has El-Rufai reacted to LG's autonomy judgment?
Quoting the tweet, El-Rufai said:
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
"From God, we all came, and to Him, we shall all return."
Tinubu had nominated El-Rufai as a minister in his cabinet, but the Senate rejected his nomination, citing security concerns. The former governor subsequently began a political battle with his successor in Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani, in which Tinubu had been fingered to be a factor.
The Supreme Court of Nigeria ruled on Thursday in favour of local government autonomy, stating that it is unconstitutional for state governors to hold funds allocated for local government administrations.
Supreme Court judgment on LG funds
According to the apex court, the 774 local government councils should manage their funds.
The court ruled that the state government has no power to appoint a caretaker committee; only a democratically elected local government council is recognized.
It then further said that the local government council funds must be paid to only democratically elected local government councils.
The Supreme Court rule that the state governments are perpetuating a dangerous trend by refusing to allow democratically elected local government councils to function.
It ordered that the federal government should pay local government allocations directly to the councils' accounts.
See the tweet here:
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844