Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has made a cryptic comment on the Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to local governments in Nigeria

El-Rufai quotes a tweet from the presidency that summarized the judgment of the apex court and says it is God who gives and takes

The former governor's comment came at a time when he was having a political battle with his successor in Kaduna state, Uba Sani

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment granting autonomy to 774 local governments in Nigeria.

The former governor made the cryptic comment while reacting to the summary of the court judgment, which Bayo Onanuga, President Bola Tinubu's special adviser on information and strategy, explained.

Has El-Rufai reacted to LG's autonomy judgment?

Quoting the tweet, El-Rufai said:

"From God, we all came, and to Him, we shall all return."

Tinubu had nominated El-Rufai as a minister in his cabinet, but the Senate rejected his nomination, citing security concerns. The former governor subsequently began a political battle with his successor in Kaduna, Governor Uba Sani, in which Tinubu had been fingered to be a factor.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria ruled on Thursday in favour of local government autonomy, stating that it is unconstitutional for state governors to hold funds allocated for local government administrations.

Supreme Court judgment on LG funds

According to the apex court, the 774 local government councils should manage their funds.

The court ruled that the state government has no power to appoint a caretaker committee; only a democratically elected local government council is recognized.

It then further said that the local government council funds must be paid to only democratically elected local government councils.

The Supreme Court rule that the state governments are perpetuating a dangerous trend by refusing to allow democratically elected local government councils to function.

It ordered that the federal government should pay local government allocations directly to the councils' accounts.

