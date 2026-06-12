The world football governing body, FIFA has sent a message to former Arsenal star Thomas Partey

The Ghanaian vice captain will miss the Black Stars' first match against Panama on Thursday, June 18

Fans have reacted after the Canadian government denied the Villareal midfielder his visa application

The world football governing body has issued a strong message after Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was denied entry into Canada.

The former Arsenal will miss the opening match against Panama at Toronto’s BMO Field on Wednesday, June 18.

The Canadian authorities refused Partey’s visa application, preventing him from travelling from Ghana’s team base in the United States to Canada.

FIFA sends a message to Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey after Canada denies him an entry visa for the 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Nick Potts/PA Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Villareal midfielder was selected in Ghana’s squad as he joined his teammates after arriving in Washington D.C. on June 4, before the squad later travelled to their training base in Rhode Island, per DW.

What did FIFA say?

FIFA has denied playing any role in the denial of Thomas Partey at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

In a statement released by the body, FIFA claimed that the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country. It read:

“FIFA can confirm that player Thomas Partey will be unable to travel from Ghana's Team Base Camp in Boston, USA, to Canada for their first match against Panama on Wednesday, 17 June, as his visa application has been refused by the Canadian government.

"FIFA is not involved in the immigration processes of host countries, including the adjudication of visas. As with previous FIFA events, the host government ultimately determines who receives a visa and is admitted into the country."

The Ghanaian was charged with five counts of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault by London’s Metropolitan Police in July 2025.

In February 2026, the ex-Arsenal midfielder was charged with two additional counts of sexual abuse, which he also denied in April, per BBC.

Fans react to Canada's actions

Thomas Partey during the international friendly match between Wales and Ghana at Cardiff City Stadium in Wales. Photo by: Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions from football fans following the Canadian government's decision to deny a visa to Thomas Partey. Read them below:

@OginiSolomon said:

"Hosting the world cup in these North American locations that doesn’t value the sport is just absurd."

@Zanderkesh wrote:

"This is a complete and absolute disgrace. How can a country be allowed to host a World Cup if they are going to deny key players entry? FIFA cannot just wash their hands of this and hide behind government rules. If you cannot welcome the world, you should not be hosting the world. Simple as that. 🤦‍♂️."

@Jonathnatwizuka added:

"We just want to support our teams and celebrate the beautiful game without barriers. Why host the 2026 World Cup in countries with so many restrictions? 🇨🇦🇺🇸

"This doesn’t look like we are going to enjoy the game if some players are denied entry."

US government issues warning to social media influencers

Legit.ng previously reported that the United States government warned foreign influencers against earning money through online content while visiting the country on tourist visas.

US Customs and Border Protection said visitors who monetise content on platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and Facebook could face deportation if found to be violating visa regulations.

Source: Legit.ng