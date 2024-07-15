The PDP has cleared all the 21 local government chairmanship seats in Adamawa state during the Saturday, July 13 elections

Adamawa, which is the home state of the former vice president Atiku Abubakar, because the first state with a local government election outcome after the Supreme Court judgment

The PDP also won 225 of the 226 wards in the state, while the NNPP won one in the Saturday election

Yola, Adamawa - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won all 21 council seats in the Adamawa State Local Government election. The northeast state is the home state of the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 elections.

The PDP also won all councillorship seats in the 226 wards, except for one seat in the Demsa Ward of the Demsa Local Government Area, which the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) won.

PDP wins 21 local governments in Adamawa Photo Credit: @GovernorAUF

Source: Twitter

Mohammed Umar, the chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, announced the results and declared the PDP the overwhelming winner in all 21 local government councils.

In the local government elections in Adamawa state, 12 out of 19 registered political parties participated, with the PDP emerging as the clear winner.

This election is significant as it is the first since the Supreme Court granted financial autonomy to local governments, ordering direct payment of allocation to their accounts instead of governors' controlled accounts.

The Supreme Court's landmark judgment also barred governors from dissolving democratically elected local government councils, paving the way for greater autonomy and democracy at the local level.

The apex court's judgment has generated reactions from Nigerians and stakeholders, coupled with the time that Nigerian governors have rejected legislative moves to grant autonomy to the local governments.

Reacting to the Supreme Court judgment, the governors said they welcomed the verdict, adding that it will relieve them off the burden of paying salaries of local government workers.

Source: Legit.ng