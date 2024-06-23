Atiku Abubakar's associate has revealed the details of the meeting between the former vice president and ex-President Muhammadu Buhari

The ex-PDP presidential candidate's associate, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the duo discussed the 2023 and 2027 presidential elections

Atiku, who was accompanied by Aminu Tambuwal, also discussed the current economic challenges with former President Buhari during his visit

Daura, Katsina - A close associate of former vice president Atiku Abubakar has revealed why the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari.

The associate said that the meeting of the two Nigerian leaders was strategic to the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku engaged Buhari in 2023, 2027 elections

The source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with Daily Trust, said that though the two leaders did not agree, they discussed the 2023 and 2027 presidential elections and the country's current economic challenges.

Atiku visited Buhari in his hometown of Daura, Katsina state, on Saturday, June 22. The former vice president was accompanied by Aminu Tambuwal, the immediate past governor of Sokoto state and senator representing Sokoto South.

The two leaders had a closed-door discussion, and what was discussed was not made public, but analysts have said that the move was to prepare for Atiku's 2027 presidential election.

However, Atiku's media aide, Paul Ibe, said the visit of his employer to the former president was to pay a Sallah homage visit to him.

Why Atiku's visit to Buhari is historic

Atiku's visit to Buhari has been described as "historic" because it will be the first of its kind since the former vice president dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) soon after forming an alliance with the former president ahead of the 2015 election.

However, the source who was privy to the meeting revealed what was discussed between Atiku and Buhari in Daura.

The associate said:

“What I can tell you is that this is a strategic move. Without giving you too many details, I can tell you that they discussed current situations in the country, the economic realities, as well as the last election and the one coming in 2027. It’s not like they reached any resolution because, you know, it’s not like they are really close.”

