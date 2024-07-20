Former opposition member, Doyin Okupe, has finally reacted to the allegation of being a traitor

Critics had accused Okupe of betraying Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election

Okupe said Atiku Abubakar brought Obi to the limelight as his running mate in 2019 but the Labour Party chieftain dumped his boss

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering governance, politics and elections in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - As Nigerians look forward to the 2027 general elections, Doyin Okupe, former director-general (DG) of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign in 2023, has rejected the allegation that he betrayed Peter Obi.

Legit.ng recalls that Obi, the presidential candidate of the LP during the 2023 election, came third behind winner Bola Tinubu and People's Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Doyin Okupe denies betraying Peter Obi. Photo credits: Doyin Okupe, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

In January, Okupe resigned from the LP and has since been an open of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in a recent video seen by Legit.ng, Okupe, 72, replied to Obi’s supporters who had accused him of betrayal.

He said:

“They said that I betrayed Obi. How can I betray Obi? How? There is nothing to betray. Number one, I came into politics in 1978, Obi was not anywhere. So my life and political destiny cannot be tied to the ambition of Peter Obi. It is not possible. I wish Obi well.”

He continued:

“And if they say I betrayed Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi was Atiku Abubakar’s vice-presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar brought Obi into national limelight. Obi, because of his own ambition which was correct and due, left the party (PDP) and contested against him. If you say I betrayed Peter, what did Peter do to Atiku? It is not fair. In politics, there are no permanent enemies, only permanent interests. It is Obi’s interest in 2023 that made him to go on collision course with his former master.”

Watch the video below:

