Nigeria's former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, recently paid a visit to ex-military Head of State Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

Atiku, who disclosed it on Wednesday, also visited another former military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar

The flagbearer of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, met both former rulers at their residence in Minna, Niger State and shared photos on his social media pages

On Wednesday, June 19, the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, paid homage to former Heads of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar at their respective residences in Minna, Niger State capital.

The former Vice President Atiku disclosed this in a post shared on his X page on Wednesday, accompanied by pictures.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"Today, I paid Sallah homage to former Heads of State Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd) and Gen. Abdusalami at their residences in Minna, Niger State. -AA"

Nigerians react to Atiku's visit

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on X and shared their take on Atiku's visit. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@Excelente0 tweeted:

"Keep pushing leader. 2027 is the actual time."

@AdenijiGV tweeted:

"In preparation for 2027."

@AliyuAhmad753 tweeted:

"Our future president insha Allah."

@Maga_Yila tweeted:

"That's good! Remember the past leaders and paying homage to them.

"Respect!

@michaelchuks911 tweeted:

"If Nigeria is a working country, IBB would be in jail chilling."

@ugochukwu_cugo tweeted:

"That's a good thing to do."

@SOLAJOHNSON tweeted:

"You still will not be president of Nigeria."

