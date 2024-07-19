Global site navigation

"A Good Friend": Former VP Atiku Sends Crucial Message to Peter Obi on His Birthday
Politics

"A Good Friend": Former VP Atiku Sends Crucial Message to Peter Obi on His Birthday

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha 2 min read
  • Former Nigerian vice president Atiku Abubakar has sent a warm birthday message to Peter Obi
  • The two, who ran alongside each other in the 2019 general elections, have been heavily touted to join forces again to unseat President Tinubu
  • Atiku wished Obi more healthy years to live in life as he turns a new page in his life

The Nigerian perennial presidential aspirant and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has sent a kind birthday message to former ally Peter Obi as he clocks a new age.

Obi, who was Atiku's running mate in the 2019 general elections for the People's Democratic Party, clocks 63 years of age today, Friday, July 19.

Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu, and Peter Obi
Former VP Atiku has started rebuilding burnt bridges as he hopes to unseat Tinubu come 2027. Image:FB/Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar
Source: Facebook

In 2023, the former governor of Anambra state, who reigned for two unabated tenures, defected from PDP to Labour Party, where he secured the party's presidential nomination ticket to run against both Atiku and Tinubu.

Atiku, however, on the event of the LP's presidential candidate in the last general election birth anniversary, described Obi as a good friend and a dedicated patriot, wishing him more years in sound health.

On his official X handle, Atiku wrote:

"On behalf of my family, I extend hearty birthday wishes to my good friend, a dedicated patriot and former Governor of Anambra State, @PeterObi, on his 63rd birthday. May you enjoy many more years of good health and continued service to our nation."

Atiku and Obi touted to merge

As the preparations for the 2027 general elections are starting to take shape, Atiku has begun the groundwork to consolidate his base and attend to fractured bridges.

He has already met with Obi in May, a meeting many believe was the beginning of a reunion process of two major players in the country's political space.

Although the details of what was discussed in the closed-door meeting were not made public, Atiku spokesperson hinted at a historic coming together of the duo.

Atiku explains why he may support Peter Obi

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has hinted at the possibility of working with Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, to defeat President Bola Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

This came after the duo held a closed-door meeting, but the discussion was not made public knowledge.

Source: Legit.ng

