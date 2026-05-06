Ted Turner, the bold entrepreneur who founded CNN and reshaped global news, has died at the age of 87

His pioneering launch of the first 24-hour cable news network in 1980 transformed how audiences consumed information worldwide

Turner’s legacy spans media, sports, philanthropy, and environmental causes, marking him as one of the most influential figures in modern broadcasting

Ted Turner, the outspoken entrepreneur and sportsman who built a global media empire and founded CNN, has died at the age of 87, according to a press release from Turner Enterprises shared by CNN.

No cause of death was given on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

CNN founder Ted Turner shapes global news with his pioneering 24-hour coverage. Photo credit: Kellyvendellen/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Ted Turner and Lewy Body dementia

According to Al Jazeera, in September 2018, Turner revealed that he had Lewy body dementia, a degenerative nerve disease. Despite his health challenges, he remained a towering figure in the media and entertainment industry.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in November 1938, Robert Edward “Ted” Turner III took over his father’s struggling billboard business after his father’s death.

He transformed it into a fortune, first by buying a television station in the 1970s and later expanding into a groundbreaking television group.

His empire grew to include networks specialising in news, sports, reruns, and classic films. Turner also acquired the MGM/UA movie studio before merging his Turner Broadcasting System with Time Warner in 1996. Although he became the leading shareholder and head of cable networks, he struggled to adapt to corporate life and eventually lost control of his networks.

CNN: The first 24-hour cable news network

Turner’s most revolutionary achievement was the launch of CNN in 1980, the world’s first 24-hour cable news network.

The channel gained prominence during the 1990–1991 Gulf War, offering extensive live coverage through satellite technology. CNN’s success inspired rivals such as Fox News, MSNBC, and countless international news channels.

His broadcasting empire expanded further with TBS and TNT for sports and entertainment, Turner Classic Movies, and Cartoon Network.

Colourful life beyond media

Turner was known not only for his business ventures but also for his personal life and passions. He owned professional sports clubs, led a competitive yachting team, married actress Jane Fonda, and devoted himself to charitable and environmental causes.

His bold personality and instinct for risk made him one of the most influential figures in modern media.

As CNN reported, “Ted Turner, the brash sportsman and entrepreneur whose ambition and instincts led to a media empire that included the groundbreaking news network CNN, has died.”

Entrepreneur Ted Turner drives innovation in cable networks and entertainment. Photo credit: Hstiver/GettyImage

Source: Getty Images

CNN's future unclear as Trump applies pressure

Legit.ng earlier reported that CNN is heading into an uncertain future with its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) destined for a takeover -- and US President Donald Trump hoping the change will allow him to influence the iconic news network's programming.

WBD has urged shareholders to reject a hostile takeover bid from Paramount Skydance, in favor of a deal offered by streaming giant Netflix. Paramount's CEO David Ellison -- whose father is Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, a close Trump ally -- has assured the US president that he would retool CNN's editorial stance and lineup if his bid were successful, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Source: Legit.ng