Why I Visited Ex-President Buhari in Daura, Atiku Opens Up
- Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar visited former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state, on Saturday, June 22
- The visit has sparked speculation about Atiku's political move ahead of the 2027 general elections
- However, Atiku, who was accompanied by key stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the purpose of the visit was to offer Sallah homage
Nurudeen Lawal
Daura, Katsina state - Former Nigerian Vice President Atiku Abubakar paid a surprise visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura on Saturday, June 22, sparking speculation about his political intentions ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
However, Atiku said the visit was a courtesy call to offer Sallah homage.
In a statement sighted by Legit.ng, the former VP said he was accompanied by key stakeholders of the opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP).
"Accompanied by some stakeholders of our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig, we visited the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari to pay a courtesy call and offer Sallah homage," Atiku posted on X.
AbdulRasheed Shehu, Atiku's special assistant on broadcast media, posted a similar statement on X.
"H.E Atiku Abubakar, accompanied by key stakeholders of the main opposition, PDP, visited the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari to pay a courtesy call and offer Sallah homage," Shehu said.
The visit comes as Atiku is widely expected to run for president again in 2027 after losing the 2023 election to President Bola Tinubu, an ally of ex-President Buhari.
Atiku's visit to Buhari: Nigerians react
Atiku's surprise visit has attracted reactions from Nigerians on X.
ỌMỌ́GBỌ́LÁHÀN, @_officialczar, said on X:
"It's becoming more of a tradition. Once you have a none Northerner as the President, C-in-C, you all seem to forget bout your political leanings and form alliance and realignment. Whatever it's you're cooking, the God factor stands and remains the best."
Ojo Festus Olanrewaju, @festus1501, said:
"No matter the visit, you will still not become the president of Nigeria."
Maibitil Mni., @Maibitil_, said:
"Interesting days ahead. We will deliver in 2027. Atiku/Obi 2027."
President Ikemba, @IkeokwuChidozie, said:
"Ndigbo have to understand this kind of Politics. Yoruba will say, "ti owo eni koba ti te eku ida, ko gbudo bere iku to pa baba eni", simply meaning, 'stoop in alignment to conquer', we are smart and I don't expect mob attack. Well done sir."
CHEMO due, @M_Huthman, said:
"So Buhari and atiku at the same table is possible again! My country is a joke."
Atiku visits IBB, Abdulsalami Abubakar
In a related development, Atiku, on Wednesday, June 19, visited former Heads of State, Generals Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar, in Minna, Niger state, where he paid Sallah homage to the former leaders.
The meetings have sparked reactions from Nigerians, with some seeing it as a move by Atiku to form alliances ahead of the 2027 election.
