2027 Presidency: Kwankwaso Visits El-Rufai in Abuja, Video Emerges
- Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, recently visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura home, Katsina state
- Barely a few days after his meeting with Buhari, El-Rufai hosted NNPP flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso in Abuja
- Kwankwaso confirmed the development as he shared photos and other details of his meeting with the former governor
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, played host to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his Abuja residence on Thursday, June 27.
El-Rufai hosted Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election, a few days after visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.
Although an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, El-Rufai has been relating with opposition figures lately, damning the consequence. His visit to the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Shehu Musa Gabam and other party leaders in Abuja, in March, further sparked speculations of his 2027 agenda.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Kwankwaso speaks on his meeting with El-Rufai
Kwankwaso confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, accompanied by photos.
He tweeted:
"Pleased to pay a cordial visit to my former colleague, H.E Nasir El-Rufai, at his residence in Abuja today. - RMK"
El-Rufai, Kwankwaso's meeting: Video surfaces online
Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a member of the Atiku Abubakar's DG media, also disclosed this on his X page.
He shared a video of Kwankwaso's visit to El-Rufia's abode in Abuja and tweeted:
"NNPP 2023 Presidential Candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso paid a courtesy visit to Malam Nasir El-Rufai at his residence in Abuja today.
"The opposition will definitely unite!"
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to El-Rufai, Kwankwaso's meeting
As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on Kwankwaso's page on X and reacted to the meeting. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions of their reactions below;
@mudassiryushau tweeted:
"That's the best we have as northerners."
@Dambatta_1 tweeted:
"Two most influential politicians here in the North. Arewa na Alfahari da ku."
@ThemanChidi tweeted:
"The North must wait for 8 years to take power. It might not be Tinubu in 2027, but they must allow the South to complete their turn."
@magmal11 tweeted:
"E no go pass to discuss on the Amir Aminu Ado Bayero and SLS Kano emirship debacle."
El-Rufai breaks silence on corruption allegation
Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai had predicted the fall of his successor, Governor Uba Sani, over his administration's policies.
El-Rufai urged his supporters to support Sani's government with prayers and not to feel disturbed by the move against him.
The former Kaduna governor added that he remains unperturbed by the state assembly's move to probe his administration.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.