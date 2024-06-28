Former Kaduna state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, recently visited ex-President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura home, Katsina state

Barely a few days after his meeting with Buhari, El-Rufai hosted NNPP flagbearer, Rabiu Kwankwaso in Abuja

Kwankwaso confirmed the development as he shared photos and other details of his meeting with the former governor

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, played host to Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso at his Abuja residence on Thursday, June 27.

Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and Rabiu Kwankwaso. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai hosted Kwankwaso, the flagbearer of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential election, a few days after visiting former President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, Katsina state.

Although an All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, El-Rufai has been relating with opposition figures lately, damning the consequence. His visit to the national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Shehu Musa Gabam and other party leaders in Abuja, in March, further sparked speculations of his 2027 agenda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kwankwaso speaks on his meeting with El-Rufai

Kwankwaso confirmed the development in a post shared on his X page on Thursday, accompanied by photos.

He tweeted:

"Pleased to pay a cordial visit to my former colleague, H.E Nasir El-Rufai, at his residence in Abuja today. - RMK"

El-Rufai, Kwankwaso's meeting: Video surfaces online

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a member of the Atiku Abubakar's DG media, also disclosed this on his X page.

He shared a video of Kwankwaso's visit to El-Rufia's abode in Abuja and tweeted:

"NNPP 2023 Presidential Candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso paid a courtesy visit to Malam Nasir El-Rufai at his residence in Abuja today.

"The opposition will definitely unite!"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to El-Rufai, Kwankwaso's meeting

As usual, Nigerians took to the comment section on Kwankwaso's page on X and reacted to the meeting. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions of their reactions below;

@mudassiryushau tweeted:

"That's the best we have as northerners."

@Dambatta_1 tweeted:

"Two most influential politicians here in the North. Arewa na Alfahari da ku."

@ThemanChidi tweeted:

"The North must wait for 8 years to take power. It might not be Tinubu in 2027, but they must allow the South to complete their turn."

@magmal11 tweeted:

"E no go pass to discuss on the Amir Aminu Ado Bayero and SLS Kano emirship debacle."

El-Rufai breaks silence on corruption allegation

Legit.ng earlier reported that El-Rufai had predicted the fall of his successor, Governor Uba Sani, over his administration's policies.

El-Rufai urged his supporters to support Sani's government with prayers and not to feel disturbed by the move against him.

The former Kaduna governor added that he remains unperturbed by the state assembly's move to probe his administration.

Source: Legit.ng