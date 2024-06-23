Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has visited the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari

El-Rufai's visit to Daura, the country home of Buhari, came a day after the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, made a similar visit to the Nigerian leader

The APC leader's visit to Buhari was coming amid N423 billion fraud allegation against his administration by the Kaduna State House of Assembly

Daura, Katsina - Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Katsina state, visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his private residence in Daura.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the former governor's media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Sunday, June 23.

Why El-Rufai visited Buhari

According to the tweet, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain was on a condolence visit to Lawal Sani Sade, MD of Duke Oil, in Daura.

The former governor also visited the palace of the Emir of Daura during his condolence visit to the business mogul.

This came 24 hours after Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president and the ex-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) visited the immediate Nigerian President.

El-Rufai's visit also came amid fraud allegations against his administration by the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

Why Kaduna is investigating El-Rufai

The Kaduna state house of assembly's ad-hoc committee set up to investigate the administration of El-Rufai recently submitted its report to the house.

Henry Zacharia, the chairman of the committee set up to probe all finances, loans, and contracts awarded during El-Rufai's administration, gave an account of their findings on Wednesday, June 5.

According to Zacharia, most of the loans El-Rufai's administration obtained were used for purposes other than those for which they were obtained. He added that in some cases, due processes were not followed.

After receiving the report, Yusuf Liman, the speaker of the Kaduna state assembly, stated that the previous administration diverted a total of N423 billion, leaving the state in huge debt.

