A Nigerian lady went viral on social media after showing off the huge cash gifts she had received at work

According to the lady, she always met influential people at her workplace who tipped her with bundles of cash

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok were more interested in finding out what kind of work she did

A Nigerian lady attracted attention online after she displayed large amounts of cash she claimed to have been given at her place of work.

The video she posted showed bundles of naira notes that she said were tips she received from visitors to her office.

Lady shows off cash she received at her workplace. Photo credit: @favourite/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady displays huge cash she received at workplace

The footage quickly went viral on social media and sparked discussion about her job and the circumstances surrounding the gifts.

Identified as @favourite on TikTok, she explained that her workplace regularly brought her into contact with influential individuals.

She noted that these encounters often resulted in generous monetary appreciation.

The happy lady also indicated that the cash she showed was only part of what she had collected, as there were additional gifts she did not include in the video.

In her words:

"POV: You work where you meet influential people that tips you massively. And so many more I couldn't add."

Lady happily displays the cash she was gifted at her workplace. Photo credit: @favourite/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady displays cash from work

Viewers who watched the clip on TikTok expressed more curiosity about the nature of her employment than about the money itself.

Many users commented on the video and asked for details regarding her profession.

Others speculated about the type of environment that would allow such regular interaction with high-profile clients.

@vivian Evelyn emma said:

"I talk am say updates that pay are not disclosed, na that scam ones go de fly up and down pink app this and that omo."

@Belemaaaa said:

"Why do people find it difficult to believe. The last place I worked my tip every month was always at least three times the salary is not even about meeting people is about favor. Walk with the favored mindset and it’d follow you."

@Esther said:

"Sis talk na I done tire for your replies with this my big belle, guess, me that sleeps by 12 etc."

@Temmy’s Stitches ✂️& Bags said:

"Pls patronize me osun state I will deliver to you you can Check my page buy anything from me. Thank you my love."

@Xito24 said:

"How people show off money (cash) and still show where they live always gives me anxiety. Una no fear insecurity in this country?"

@lashtechinwarriozoro said:

"Please I need models for lashes and frontal extensions and frontal installation if you are interested reply my comment just so I can get videos of my work please."

@callmemike added:

"Is not about the work ooo hold your chest and ask yourself Seh I deserve this kinda of tips."

See the post below:

Flight attendant shows biggest tip she received

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian flight attendant stirred reactions online after flaunting her biggest tip ever received on board.

She revealed her groooming secrets and strategy with which she got favours from rich people on the plane.

Source: Legit.ng