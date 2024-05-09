The Rivers Democratic Agenda (RDA), led by Hon. Iko Rowland, congratulated Hon. Oko Jumbo on becoming Speaker of the state assembly

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers Democratic Agenda (RDA) has extends its congratulations to Hon. Oko Jumbo for his emergence as the Speaker of the state assembly.

In a statement by its leader, Hon. Iko Rowland, the RDA commended the assembly members for their choice in endorsing Jumbo's candidacy.

Oko Jumbo emerged a factional speaker amid the Rivers political crisis. Photo credit: Comr Victor Oko Jumbo

Rowland said the latest development has finally put to bed the controversies surrounding the leadership of the state assembly.

Describing the new Speaker as a man of integrity, Rowland said his emergence will usher in a new wave of transformation in the state.

He noted that Jumbo has already demonstrated to be a true democrat, compassionate and loving and has shown total respect for the rule of law and the Constitution, Daily Trust reported.

Oko Jumbo told to focus on pro-citizens legislation

Meanwhile, the group also charged Jumbo to focus on pro-citizens legislation and oversight for improved welfare of the masses.

Rowland further urged the new speaker to prioritise parliamentary diplomacy and strengthen executive-legislature relations for the sake of Rivers people.

While expressing total support for Jumbo, the group advised aggrieved members of the state assembly to embrace unity and end the bad blood, Leadership reported.

“We are issuing this terse statement to congratulate the Honorable Member representing Bonny Constituency Hon. Oko Jumbo on his victory as the Speaker,” Rowland said.

“His emergence is not only well deserved owing to his pedigree, rich academic qualification and resume, it is very much timely and crucial.

“Jumbo is a true democrat who believes in the rule of law. He is not an egomaniac like many politicians today, and we believe this refined gentleman will take our state to the next level.

“We, therefore, wish to extend our support to him and assure him that Rivers people are behind.“

New Rivers assembly speaker Jumbo speaks

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jumbo, the new factional speaker of the Rivers state House of Assembly, declared that all laws, plenary sessions and actions taken by some rebel lawmakers are 'nullities in the eyes of the law'.

The lawmaker representing the Bonny constituency made this declaration while speaking on the floor of the house on Wednesday, May 8.

He expressed gratitude to the lawmakers who reportedly elected him as the new speaker.

Source: Legit.ng