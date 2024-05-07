Rivers governor, Sim Fubara has launched a fresh attack against Nyesom Wike and some members of the state house of assembly

Fubara, narrating his sad experience during the Rivers crisis, claimed the lawmakers frustrated him yet he remained peaceful but he can choose to make them non-existent

Speaking with Senator Henry Siriake Dickson, Fubara claimed he signed President Tinubu's peace deal in the interest of the state, not to worship "Wike and his men"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has faulted some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who are loyal to the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara revisited his rift with Wike and explained why he signed Tinubu's peace deal. Photo: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sir Siminalayi Fubara

Source: Facebook

Fubara tackle Rivers lawmakers

As reported by Channels TV, Fubara condemned their actions towards his administration and said the members would cease to exist as legislators if he so decides.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The governor claimed that the lawmakers existed based on his recognition, which was predicated on the Peace Accord initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Governor Fubara told the delegation which was led by the former Governor of Bayelsa state and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Henry Siriake Dickson, that he had been the one showing restraint since the crisis escalated in the state, Arise TV confirmed.

He said although he can deploy state powers to achieve his aim, yet he has remained calm in the face of intimidation and unwarranted attacks.

"I cannot worship man", Fubara insists amid rift with Wike

Governor Fubara acknowledged the role played by some political leaders, especially his predecessor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, in his emergence as governor but said that such efforts won’t make him to worship a man.

He said:

“Those group of men who claim that are Assembly members are not Assembly members, they are not existing. I want it to be on record. I accepted that Peace Accord to give them a floating. That is the truth.”

"It has gotten to a time when I have to make a statement that they are not existing. Their existence is me allowing them to exist. If I de-recognise them, they are nowhere," the governor said.

He vowed to continued to be peaceful, acknowledging that power is transient.

Wike vs Fubara: Ex-gov Odili reveals who’s in charge of Rivers

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Governor Peter Odili endorsed Governor Siminalayi Fubara as the political leader of the state.

On Thursday, April 11, Odili praised Governor Fubara for defending the interests of the Rivers state people.

The former governor Odili, who served between 1999 and 2007, stated that Fubara, having secured his electoral victory both through the ballot and the courts, is now the political leader of the oil-rich South-South state

Source: Legit.ng