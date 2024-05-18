3 Babachir Lawal has heavily criticised the current government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he speaks on the current state of the nation

The former SGF in a recent interview disclosed that revealed that Tinubu's economic policies led to the current hardship

Speaking further, Lawal, blamed Tinubu for the petrol subsidy removal, noting, that it was one of the worst decisions of the president

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has said that Nigeria collapsed after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's swearing-in on May 29, 2023.

Recall that Tinubu announced the end of the controversial petrol subsidy regime shortly after his inauguration.

Tinubu's announcemnt immediately impacted on the price of the product, which jumped from N180, to over N600 in 2023.

The president later admitted that the subsidy announcement was done on the spur of the moment as it wasn't part of his prepared speech.

As reported by Daily Trust on Saturday, May 18, Lawal claimed that the removal of the fuel subsidy on the day of Tinubu's inauguration plunged the country into economic malaise.

Speaking further, the former government official added that the policy was launched before the cabinet was assembled.

The ex-SGF who was a guest on Trust TV’s Daily Politics noted that fuel subsidy removal has led to increase in the transportation which is basically the engine of business for both the rich and common man in Nigeria.

Describing further the action taken on May 29, Lawal said the non-existence of the cabinet and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to address the consequences of such a harsh policy was the undoing of Tinubu, leading to a total collapse of the country.

“After swearing in you embark on the first major policies that are very impactful on the lives of the society. It is like a cowboy, or macho man removing subsidy. At that time, he didn’t have a minister of planning, that should plan the outcome, the consequences to take care,” he said.

Babachir Lawal says Obi won 2023 presidential election

In another report, Babachir Lawal, said that Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, won the February 25, 2023, presidential election and not President Tinubu as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Lawal, a close ally of Tinubu, made this disclosure on Tuesday, October 17, in a chat with newsmen. He claimed that available factual data from several independent sources indicated that Obi got the majority votes while Atiku came second in the election.

According to him, Tinubu came a distant third in the number of votes scored.

