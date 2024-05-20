A white man has been caught attempting to steal a jewellery box belonging to Nigerian singer, Daniel Etiese Benson's jewel box

The man was caught in Barcelona by about three men and was captured on camera getting the beating of his life

It was said that his team was able to apprehend the alleged thief before he could make off with the box worth millions.

A foreign man met his Waterloo in Barcelona after he was caught trying to steal an expensive Jewellery box owned by singer Daniel Etiese Benson, aka Buju BNXN.

It is not clear how the man was caught, but from the look of things, it was early enough for him not to have been able to abscond with such a fortune.

Buju's team caught a man who tried to steal the singer's Jewellery box Credit: @toyourears

Source: Instagram

White Man gets beat up for stealing

In the viral clip, the singer's team is seen holding an alleged thief who tried to steal the expensive possession.

The beating happened right in the middle of a street abroad, with cars and pedestrians passing by.

He was seen beaten by two black men and a white man. Many of Buju's fans have now reacted to this video.

It is not clear where singer Buju, who was recently called out for insulting his senior colleague Davido, was while the theft drama was happening.

His team cared for things and ensured their boss' jewellery was safe.

People are reacting to the viral clip

@walter_0002:

"Buju self don get jewelry box. I Dey start music tomorrow."

@AESTHETE_gemin:

"Omo Werey go chop slæp turn pink."

@reallest_geee:

"Omo na everywhere theif dey na cos them no dey do jungle Justice for there like here na why he no dey show there."

@Homiebishop:

"What happened to reporting to the police than beating him."

@Itzpelumi:

"Beating no too touch this one. E go just Dey prison for 3 months and go through psychiatric evaluation."

@obaofbenin1:

"He's lucky it wasn't in Nigeria."

@Bigdreams__001:

"Na buju the guy for just thief."

Source: Legit.ng