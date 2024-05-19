OAP Dotun has shared his take on the necessity of DNA tests to ascertain the biological parents of a child

He stated it should be a prerequisite for children immediately they are born though some people consider it sacred

His statement got mixed reactions online which was based on the fact that some people see it as a cause for distrust

On-Air-Personality Oladotun Kayode, aka Do2dtun, said that new babies should undergo a DNA test immediately, just like other tests are conducted on them.

The topic of DNA tests is not new and several people have shared their thoughts on it and it trends in most cases of paternity fraud.

According to Do2dtun, who had a messy breakup with his ex-wife Taiwo Oyebanjo, he understands the issue is quite sacred and may cause some rancor relating to distrust.

Some of his fans agreed with him, noting that they wonder why some women are scared of it.

He wrote on X:

"I believe DNA should be a prerequisite immediately a child is born. The same way they carry out tests on a child when they are born. It should be seamless. It is seen as sacred cos people see it as a borderline mishap for trust but It’s best to know in the beginning & now,"

Reactions to Dotun's post

Several netizens have reacted to Dotun's post. See some of the comments below:

@Godzilla_ng:

"Na women dey fear this test pass, Agba."

@Mastermayor_T:

"It's always a poison to them and get so angry anytime they heard DNA.....this DNA is woke and kept showing more truth about them. I just don't understand why they always get mad so quick and change the narration.

@qwinn.prech:

"If you agree with him hit the like button."

@__bee_starh:

"Never watered another’s man farm fellas. DNA is a must."

@teadammy_queen:

"I don't even know why a woman will be angry and sad because her husband asked for a DNA. It's just like going for an HIV test and know your status. It's now left to you what to do with the results. It doesn't mean he doesn't trust you. He just wants the prove of assurance."

@adeoluolatomide:

"I agree with him. It's not even about paternity fraud alone, so my gender shouldn't feel attacked!"

@ladyq_crochet:

"DNA should be free on both mother and father I don’t know why they make it expensive."

