Breakdown of Nigerian Senators' Salaries, Allowances Emerges
FCT, Abuja - A breakdown of the salaries and allowances of Nigerian Senators representing the 109 senatorial districts across the country has emerged.
The salaries and allowances of the senators have always been of great concern and generated massive reactions from Nigerians.
According to a post shared by @StatiSense, the total salary and allowance of a Nigerian senator is N29.48m monthly.
The breakdown shows that the basic salary is N2.48m while furniture allowance - N7.45m, accommodation - N4.97m and constituency allowance - N4.97m
The salaries and allowances of Nigerian Senators
Nigeria's Senators Earnings:
- Basic Salary - N2.48m
- Hardship Allowance - N1.24m
- Constituency Allowance - N4.97m
- Furniture Allowance - N7.45m
- Newspaper Allowance - N1.24m
- Wardrobe Allowance - N621K
- Recess Allowance - N248K
- Accommodation - N4.97m
- Utilities - N828K
- Entertainment - N828K
- Personal Assistant - N621K
- Vehicle Maintenance Allowance - N1.86m
- Leave Allowance - N248K
- Severance Gratuity - N1.86m
- Motor Vehicle Allowance - N9.94m
Total = N29.48m Monthly
Akpabio’s Gaffe: Report confirms how much senators shared as “holidays” allowance
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that following the controversial 'token' comment by Senate President Godswill Akapbio, it has been confirmed that Senators received the sum of N2 million as a travelling allowance for their recess until their resumption in September.
The N2 million travelling allowance was what Senate President Akpabio was referring to when he announced the 'token' that would be paid into the account of the lawmakers at the live plenary session on Monday, August 7.
Akpabio’s Blunder: Shehu Sani Reveals How Legislators' Accounts Are Credited
Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has ‘revealed’ how accounts of federal legislators in the National Assembly are credited.
Writing via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he said federal lawmakers accounts are credited under mute button.
"They are suffocating the poor": Knocks as Akpabio says senators have been sent "enjoyment allowance"
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians have taken to their social media to react to the comment of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying "In order for us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clark of the National Assembly.”
Akpabio stated this while addressing fellow senators at the Red Chambers on Monday, August 7.
