The details of the salaries and allowances of the 109 Nigerian senators in the National Assembly, Abuja, have emerged

According to the breakdown, the basic salary of a Nigerian senator every month is N2.48 million aside allowance

The breakdown shows that the total salary and allowance of every Nigerian senator is N29.48 million monthly

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

FCT, Abuja - A breakdown of the salaries and allowances of Nigerian Senators representing the 109 senatorial districts across the country has emerged.

The salaries and allowances of the senators have always been of great concern and generated massive reactions from Nigerians.

Breakdown of the salaries and allowances of Nigerian senators Photo Credits: Nigerian Senate

Source: Facebook

According to a post shared by @StatiSense, the total salary and allowance of a Nigerian senator is N29.48m monthly.

The breakdown shows that the basic salary is N2.48m while furniture allowance - N7.45m, accommodation - N4.97m and constituency allowance - N4.97m

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The salaries and allowances of Nigerian Senators

Nigeria's Senators Earnings:

Basic Salary - N2.48m

Hardship Allowance - N1.24m

Constituency Allowance - N4.97m

Furniture Allowance - N7.45m

Newspaper Allowance - N1.24m

Wardrobe Allowance - N621K

Recess Allowance - N248K

Accommodation - N4.97m

Utilities - N828K

Nigeria's Senators Earnings:

Entertainment - N828K

Personal Assistant - N621K

Vehicle Maintenance Allowance - N1.86m

Leave Allowance - N248K

Severance Gratuity - N1.86m

Motor Vehicle Allowance - N9.94m

Total = N29.48m Monthly

Akpabio’s Gaffe: Report confirms how much senators shared as “holidays” allowance

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that following the controversial 'token' comment by Senate President Godswill Akapbio, it has been confirmed that Senators received the sum of N2 million as a travelling allowance for their recess until their resumption in September.

The N2 million travelling allowance was what Senate President Akpabio was referring to when he announced the 'token' that would be paid into the account of the lawmakers at the live plenary session on Monday, August 7.

Akpabio’s Blunder: Shehu Sani Reveals How Legislators' Accounts Are Credited

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has ‘revealed’ how accounts of federal legislators in the National Assembly are credited.

Writing via his verified Twitter handle @ShehuSani, he said federal lawmakers accounts are credited under mute button.

"They are suffocating the poor": Knocks as Akpabio says senators have been sent "enjoyment allowance"

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some Nigerians have taken to their social media to react to the comment of the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying "In order for us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clark of the National Assembly.”

Akpabio stated this while addressing fellow senators at the Red Chambers on Monday, August 7.

Source: Legit.ng