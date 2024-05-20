Singer Jawon has called out Yahoo boys while pitching tents with Diddy in a new Instagram post

This comes after the viral assault video of music mogul Diddy and Cassie went viral on all socials

According to Jaywon, people who have done worse are also blaming Diddy because they have not been caught

Nigerian performer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, also known as Jaywon, has evoked reactions from Nigerians after he made what seems to be a strong case for embattled singer Sean John Combs.

It is no longer news that a 2016 video of Diddy assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura made its way online and erupted a gazillion reactions from netizens.

Singer Jaywon sides with Diddy and slams Yahoo Boys. Credit: @jaywonjuwonlo, @cassie, @diddy

Jaywon pitches tents with Diddy

In a post, the songwriter revealed that many criticising the accused are only doing so because they have not been found guilty.

Jaywon, in the same vein, called out Yahoo boys, adding that they have done worse things. He noted that some of them, who have gone as far as using their mothers for rituals, are also out here claiming to be saints and slamming Diddy.

He prayed that no one would be in a situation like Diddy's.

See Jaywon's post that got people talking here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting an apology from Diddy. The mogul admitted to being wrong and said it was a dark part of his past. His apology, however, caused more outrage from fans, who further blasted him.

Nigerians are reacting to Jaywon's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions triggered by Jaywon's social media post. See some below:

@african_queen316:

"I feel sorry for the women around this man."

@pirezprecious:

"It’s better to keep kwaaaeettt dan to talk rubbish."

@yeahmeah:

"No wonder ayra star held his hand weyrey."

@something_nuel:

"Alot of y’all can’t read to comprehend, he’s not justifying the assault, he’s talking about sinners crucifying sinners. Indirectly calling out other societal menaces."

@elbeezle:

"Absolutely gutted , Wettin dis one Dey talk? Did you watch how he kicked that woman in the face like he was fighting wrestling … that’s a beast not any dark moment."

@seyishay:

"Now I see why Ayra Star stayed far away from you in that picture you both took."

@africanflamingo_:

"Not these guys stylishly justifying Diddy’s action. All of them dey b€at women."

Teebillz prayed for Diddy amid assault drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband Teebillz sent social media abuzz with his comments over Diddy and Cassie’s scandal.

In the post he made, the music executive prayed for the American music mogul amid the scandal and appreciated him for the lessons learnt.

Netizens did not appreciate Teebillz's post, as they reacted in several ways.

Source: Legit.ng